NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 23 Schedule

The Montreal Canadiens will look to follow in the steps of the Vegas Golden Knights and take a 2-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes with consecutive road victories.
The Vegas Golden Knights once again stunned the Colorado Avalanche, as their 3-1 win in Game 2 gives them a massive edge in the Western Conference finals.
The Golden Knights now have a 2-0 series lead, winning both games on the road. They are now returning home to T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights have posted a 4-2 record in the post-season.
In Game 2, the Avalanche took a 1-0 lead in the second period with a Ross Colton snipe, but the script flipped in the third. The Avalanche appeared to be in control, limiting chances, but a defensive transition lapse led to Jack Eichel tying the game. Devon Toews was slow to close the gap, allowing Eichel plenty of time to walk into a shot.
But it was Toews who again made an error on Ivan Barbashev’s go-ahead goal. Toews failed to clear the puck, turning it over to Eichel, who fed Barbashev. The Russian power forward stepped into a shot and beat Scott Wedgewood clean.
The Golden Knights added an empty net goal via Barbashev to secure a commanding 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is set for Sunday night.
Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes resume their series, with the Hurricanes aiming to avoid going down 2-0. In Game 1, the Hurricanes were too loose defensively, and they’ll be hoping it was just rust.
May 23 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 2: Montreal at Carolina, Saturday, May 23, 7 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal leads 1-0
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas leads 2-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 14 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 13 games
T-2. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, 16 points, 13 games
T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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