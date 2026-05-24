NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 24 Schedule

The Carolina Hurricanes did what the Colorado Avalanche couldn’t: tie the series at 1-1 as they head out on the road.
The Eastern Conference finals are all tied up.
Thanks to the brilliance of Nikolaj Ehlers, the Carolina Hurricanes picked up a crucial win in Game 2 to even the series as it shifts to Montreal.
In Game 2, the Montreal Canadiens once again gave up the first goal inside the first five minutes, but as they’ve done all playoffs long, they responded. Josh Anderson received a bit of a fortunate bounce to tie the game in the first period.
In the middle frame, it wasn’t until a late individual effort by Ehlers that the Hurricanes regained the lead. But once again, the Habs responded, once again by way of Anderson. Anderson and the Habs battled hard in front of Frederik Andersen for a loose puck to tie the game and send it to overtime.
It didn’t take long for the Canes to secure the overtime victory, as just 3:29 in, Ehlers found himself with time, space, and plenty of speed, and when Ehlers has his feet moving, it spells trouble for his opposition. Ehlers walked into the Canadiens zone and rifled a wrist shot past Jakub Dobes.
The Canadiens were limited to just 12 shots on goal in Game 2, and seven came in the third period while they were trailing. It’s been a common theme for the Canadiens: struggling to generate scoring chances in big games. It hasn’t caught up to them yet, but they are playing with fire.
With the series now heading to Montreal, attention turns back to the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche. Vegas looks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead, while the Avalanche desperately needs to find a way to put themselves back in the series.
May 24 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 3: Colorado at Vegas, Sunday, May 24, 8 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Game 2: Carolina 3, Montreal 2
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas leads 2-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 14 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 14 games
T-2. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, 16 points, 16 games
T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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