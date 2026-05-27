NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 27 Schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday. The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens battle again on Wednesday. Here's your NHL playoff update.
They beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday to win Game 4 and sweep the series. Vegas is the seventh team in NHL history to sweep the No. 1 seed and the second team to do so to advance to the Stanley Cup final.
While the Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy, the Golden Knights finished 13th overall in the regular season, one spot below the Washington Capitals, which didn't even qualify for the playoffs in the East.
But through 16 playoff games, the Golden Knights have lost only four times, and they've averaged the second-most goals-for in the playoffs and the third-fewest goals against.
Vegas now awaits its Stanley Cup final opponent. They won't find that out on Wednesday, but the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens are in action.
Here are series updates, Wednesday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
May 27 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 4: Carolina at Montreal, Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Carolina leads 2-1
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3
Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas wins 4-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5
Game 4: Colorado 1, Vegas 2
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games
3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 17 games
T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games
T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
T-4. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 15 points, 17 games
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