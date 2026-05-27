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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 27 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 27 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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The Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday. The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens battle again on Wednesday. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Vegas Golden Knights are four wins away from winning the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday to win Game 4 and sweep the series. Vegas is the seventh team in NHL history to sweep the No. 1 seed and the second team to do so to advance to the Stanley Cup final.

While the Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy, the Golden Knights finished 13th overall in the regular season, one spot below the Washington Capitals, which didn't even qualify for the playoffs in the East.

But through 16 playoff games, the Golden Knights have lost only four times, and they've averaged the second-most goals-for in the playoffs and the third-fewest goals against.

Vegas now awaits its Stanley Cup final opponent. They won't find that out on Wednesday, but the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens are in action.

Here are series updates, Wednesday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.

May 27 NHL Playoff Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Game 4: Carolina at Montreal, Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Conference Finals Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Carolina leads 2-1

Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2

Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3

Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.67/-150), Montreal (2.25/+125)

'Make Life Miserable': Hurricanes Target Canadiens' Hutson With Hits

Hurricanes Relied On Past Experience To Assist With Game 3 Win

Canadiens' Suzuki Must Lead The Way

Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Vegas wins 4-0

Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2

Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1

Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5

Game 4: Colorado 1, Vegas 2

Break Out The Brooms: 3 Takeaways As Golden Knights Sweep Avalanche, Advance To Stanley Cup Final

From Dominance To Disaster: Avalanche Swept By Vegas

Golden Knights Don't Touch Clarence S. Campbell Bowl

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games

3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 17 games

T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games

T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games

T-4. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 15 points, 17 games

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