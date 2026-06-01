NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 1

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights practise on Monday ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday. Here's your NHL playoff update.
Monday is media day for the Stanley Cup final.
The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights practise at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday before Tuesday's Game 1. The GM, coach and players of both teams will talk to the media after their practice.
Each squad has a vastly different number of players with Stanley Cup final experience. Captain Jordan Staal and William Carrier are the Hurricanes' only players who have played in the Cup final before, and they came with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Golden Knights, respectively.
Vegas, meanwhile, has 13 players with Cup final experience, thanks in large part to the squad getting to the last round in 2018 and 2023.
Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (2.20/+120), Carolina (1.70/-145)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 13 games
T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-6. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 15 points, 13 games
T-6. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-6. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-6. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games
T-6. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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