NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 13

The Carolina Hurricanes will have the opportunity to close out the NHL Stanley Cup final against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6, but for today, they’ll have to wait, as there are no scheduled games.
The 2026 NHL Stanley Cup final is on the second day of a two-day break between Game 5 and Game 6.
The Carolina Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series three games to two after picking up a vital 4-2 victory in Game 5. In that Game 5, it was the big boys of the Hurricanes who stepped up, as Nikolaj Ehlers finished with three assists, Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, and Sebastian Aho and captain Jordan Staal each added a goal.
The Hurricanes carry the momentum onto the road in Vegas, but don’t count the Golden Knights out yet. Vegas has proven resilient in the playoffs, and with the loads of experience throughout their lineup, they won’t panic for a second.
For the Golden Knights to turn things around, they are going to need better goaltending from Carter Hart. The 27-year-old netminder is yet to post a save percentage above .900, and with the Hurricanes’ relentless attack, that spells trouble for the Golden Knights.
On the other side, Brandon Bussi looks comfortable in the crease for the Hurricanes, and they look like they’ll be riding him until a winner is decided, one way or another.
Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.
Next Game
Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Carolina leads 3-2
Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4
Game 2: Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Game 4: Carolina 5, Vegas 3
Game 5: Vegas 2, Carolina 4
Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (4.10/+310), Carolina (1.25/-400)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 29 points, 21 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 22 points, 21 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 18 points, 18 games
T-3. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 18 points, 18 games
T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 21 games
T-3. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 21 games
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