NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 2

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights have accomplished some rarities leading up to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The Stanley Cup final has arrived.
Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights takes place on Tuesday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.
The NHL expects not just a full building in Carolina but official outdoor watch parties outside the Lenovo Center and at Moore Square in downtown Raleigh. T-Mobile Arena in Vegas will open for Golden Knights fans to watch from afar.
Media day allowed fans and reporters to learn more about how each team got to this point and added motivation in the quest for the Stanley Cup. Check out some of those stories below.
Ultimately, these teams have had some rare accomplishments leading up to the final.
Carolina is the first team in NHL history to sweep the first two rounds and the first to lose fewer than two games through three rounds, both under the best-of-seven format that's existed since 1987.
Vegas, meanwhile, became the seventh team in NHL history to sweep a best-of-seven round against the No. 1 seed when it swept the Colorado Avalanche.
Although the Golden Knights have lost four games in the playoffs compared to Carolina's one, they do have the edge in Game 1 wins this post-season. The Golden Knights have won Game 1 in all three rounds, while the Hurricanes lost Game 1 versus the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference final.
Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.
Next Game
Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (2.20/+120), Carolina (1.70/-145)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 13 games
T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-6. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 15 points, 13 games
T-6. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-6. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-6. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games
T-6. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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