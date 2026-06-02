Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Media Day Quotebook

On how his perspectives have changed from playing to now coaching: I know that when I played, you had your certain thoughts about coaching. I have way more respect now being a coach as opposed to when I did as a player. Not that I didn't respect for the coaches, but I just thought, 'Just get the best players out and go play.' Like, open the door. Let's go. Then I got behind there and realized, 'Uh, oh.' It is a lot work. So there is a huge difference there. The time commitment and everything, it's doubled. I kind of thought it would be the opposite. Just roll in and whatnot. So it is a big change, but I've certainly learned a lot from the coaches I've had in the past. All of them. You take the good and the bad and try to, not necessarily mold yourself into that, you have to be yourself, but certainly you learn from everyone. Grateful for all of those guys.



On his emotion from winning the Eastern Conference: It was weird. After the game, you wanted to be happy and excited for the guys and yet it was kind of... I don't know. It was just not quite all that exciting. And I mean that in the sense that this is where we thought we should be for a long time. It's just been a long road. I'm just thrilled for the guys to have this opportunity now. Like I said, it feels like for eight years, we've been talking about getting this chance, so we're finally here and obviously we want to make the most of it.



On Jordan Staal and the Staal family's connection to the organization: It's been a great story the whole time with all the Staals. We have a great relationship with Eric and I've known Jordo for every year that he's been here. I've been with him and watched his maturation as a player, as a captain, as a leader, as a player and as a person. It's been pretty impressive. This guy is world class. I cannot say enough good things about him. We're not here today without Jordan Staal. I can promise you that. We're very lucky and as a coach, you're super fortunate for a guy like that to be your leader.



On what it means to have finally gotten to this stage: I don't think we have broken through, you know what I mean? You gotta win. I know everyone makes a lot about getting this far, but nobody is going to remember who comes second. If you're gonna lose, you might as well lose in the second round. It doesn't really make a difference, to me. It's all about winning and we haven't done that yet. I'm really appreciative that we have the opportunity to go out and win. So that's huge. Ask me in a couple more weeks.



On making memories: It's the journey you're on. When you look back, it's the whole thing. We've created a bunch of memories and that's great. It's just that they're going to be stamped if you can get this next step. That's what is so important. Life in general. There are so many things you want to look back on and eventually that's all you have. I have that because I'm old now. I can tell the guys, 'Look, trust me.' I remember a lot of the years, but I really remember the year we won. I went to the finals a couple of times but I don't really remember much about it. You have to stamp it home and then it stays with you for life.