NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 6

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 24 points, 18 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 18 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 15 games
T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 18 games
T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
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