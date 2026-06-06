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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 6 cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 6

Andre Leal
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The Stanley Cup final now shifts to the home of the Vegas Golden Knights after the Carolina Hurricanes' Game 2 overtime victory on Thursday.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final is up next. Both teams will be looking to take a lead in a series that has been back and forth, featuring two comeback wins in the first two games.

The final heads west, and it's the Vegas Golden Knights' turn to host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.

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Next Game

Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4

Game 2 Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.91/-110), Vegas (1.91/-110)

Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (2.10/+110), Carolina (1.78/-128)

- Hurricanes Surge In Dramatic Game 2 OT Win To Tie Series

Golden Knights' Late Collapse And Tortorella's Failed Challenge Hand Hurricanes Life In Cup Final Thriller

'Somebody Had To Step Up': Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Mark Jankowski, Sebastian Aho, Logan Stankoven, Rod Brind'Amour On OT Game 2 Win

- Tarps Off: Three Takeaways From 'Wild' Golden Knights Game 2 Overtime Loss

Who Will Score The Most Points, Goals In Stanley Cup Final?

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 24 points, 18 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 18 games

T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 15 games

T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 18 games

T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

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nhlvegas golden knightscarolina hurricanesStanley Cup Finalplayoffs
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