NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Seattle Kraken Pipeline Can Inject Life Into Underwhelming Roster

The Seattle Kraken are looking to find ways to turn multiple seasons of disappointing results into playoff contention. With a promising pipeline of young talent, it's time for the next wave of youngsters to take the reins and build a competitive roster.
The Seattle Kraken haven't been able to hit the ground running like their expansion predecessor, the Vegas Golden Knights.
Outside of the Kraken's only playoff appearance in the 2022-23 season, where they shocked the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, there hasn't been much to be excited about in Seattle.
They’ve made a number of high draft picks and look poised to take steps, but have yet to make any meaningful progress.
With the NHL offseason is in full swing, we have the perfect opportunity to look at each team’s prospect pool, going in alphabetical order, which means it’s Seattle’s turn.
In our annual Prospect Pool Deep Dive series, Tony Ferrari will dig into each team’s top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of the pipeline, a quick overview of their latest draft class, where each team's positional depth chart stands, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Initial Overview of Top Prospects
The Kraken have relied on NHL vets and journeymen to supply their team with impact performances, and that hasn’t worked out.
Matty Beniers and Shane Wright have been solid NHLers at best and that has slowed the development of the squad as a whole. They need a few of their young players to step in and become go-to guys.
One candidate for that is Berkly Catton, a forward who took on a full-time role in the NHL last season. He’s not quite a prospect or even a rookie at this point, as he just turned 20 and played with the Kraken out of necessity as the organization saw little value in him going back to junior.
Catton is a dynamic and skilled player who works hard and flashes elite hands and playmaking. He also possesses a shot that can pick corners and beat goalies all over the offensive zone. Catton has a chance to become one of the team’s best offensive catalysts as soon as this year.
Jake O’Brien had a fantastic final season in the OHL, putting up 93 points in 53 games for the Brantford Bulldogs. His playmaking is his calling card with some of the bets vision and passing of any player in the Kraken system, including their NHLers. Currently the top forward prospect in the Kraken’s system,
O’Brien is going to be playing his rookie year in the AHL but we could easily see him earn NHL playing time this year.
One player that will be looking to improve on his rookie year in the AHL is Carson Rehkopf. The sniper had 13 goals and 19 points in 69 games in his first year as a pro. He was clearly adjusting to the pace and physicality of the AHL, but he also seemed to be hesitant at times with and without the puck.
Rehkopf needs to assert himself more this year and get back to playing a tactical game where he can open himself up for good scoring chances away from the puck.
While he spent the majority of last season in the AHL, Oscar Fisker-Molgaard did earn some NHL time throughout the year, giving him a taste of what the next step is like. OFM showed some really great habits in the AHL, playing the detail-oriented game that he’s become known for.
His play reading and recognition are impressive and he could potentially slot into the bottom six at the NHL level as soon as this season.
If Seattle wants to inject some pure skill and pace into their lineup, Jagger Firkus might be the guy to go to. The 22-year-old has continued to improve at the AHL level and he is a jolt of energy and offense wherever he has gone.
He has a wicked shot and always looks to put defenders on their heels. Firkus is a fun player to watch and Seattle needs some of that as much as they need good hockey players.
Ollie Josephson is a transition machine and he was able to bring that to the NCAA in his freshman season with North Dakota. The two-way center uses his speed and passing ability to move the puck up ice effectively.
He’s not a dynamic offensive presence but he’s shown the ability to connect play and support his linemates. The NCAA is the perfect place for him to continue his development.
On the back end, Blake Fiddler stands out among the blueliners in the system prior to the draft. He is a big, mobile defender who impacts play at both ends of the ice. The Frisco, Texas native will be taking the step from the WHL to the NCAA with the University of Denver next season.
Fiddler's skating and defensive acumen are only enhanced by his passing and offensive zone growth, and he could be a really solid top-four defenseman at the NHL level one day.
Lukas Dragicevic had a perfectly okay first AHL season. He wasn’t able to put his high-end skill on display as he adjusted to the pro game, but the flashes were evident. The 21-year-old blueliner is going to be looking to step his game up and showcase the kind of offensive and transitional impact he can have on the game this fall.
At his best, Caden Price can be the kind of defender that impacts all facets of the game. He’s a skilled passer, a good defender, and an intelligent transition presence. At his worst, he is a player who rushes plays while lacking overall composure and consistency. T
his was also the story of Price’s first AHL season. He has the potential to be so much more and hopefully we will see it as he enters his second professional season.
Undersized but stocky, Ty Nelson is a defender who could push for some NHL time if injuries occur this year. He had a good second year in the AHL, playing his usual physical game with a big shot at the offensive end.
Nelson isn’t incredibly dynamic but he’s a good puck handler who plays a direct game. He’s always putting in an effort and plays much bigger than he is.
U23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Berkly Catton (LW/RW), Ryan Winterton (RW), Jani Nyman (RW), Shane Wright (C)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, 7th overall - Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
Round 2, 38th overall - Casey Mutryn, RW, U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
Round 4, 99th overall - Viktor Fedorov, C, Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)
Round 5, 131st overall - Finn Kearns, D, St. Andrews College (Ont. H.S.)
Round 5, 148th overall - Hawke Huff, D, Cedar Rapids (USHL)
Round 6, 166th overall - Ola Palme, D, Vaxjo (Swe-Jr)
Round 7, 198th overall - Rylan Singh, D, Guelph (OHL)
Round 7, 204th overall - William Tomko, C, Sioux City (USHL)
The Seattle Kraken added a number of really solid players to their pipeline, with the prize being arguably the top defenseman in the draft class, Chase Reid.
The mobile defender has good size, intelligent offensive play creation, and unshakable confidence with the puck on his stick. His defensive game is better than given credit for at times and he has the tools to be a solid defender.
Reid is a more than capable powerplay quarterback because of his slick passing and fluid feet, while also boasting a very good shot that he takes from the slot or down into the dots.
In the second round, the Kraken went after one of the most interesting power forwards in the draft. Casey Mutryn was like a bull in a china shop at times, consistently looking to apply pressure to defenders by attacking them head-on.
Mutryn displays raw skill and very good puck control and protection. His physicality is a very welcome addition to the Kraken pipeline as well. If his skill rounds out, he could play in the top six. If not, he already looks like a very good bottom-six player.
Fourth round pick Viktor Fedorov is a very intelligent player who had success in a brief stint at the KHL level. His offensive numbers don’t pop but he just seems to make the right play at every turn.
At 5-foot-10, he might end up on the wing because he lacks the speed and physicality that he would need to stick down the middle. He’s an interesting development case, banking on his brain more than any physical tool.
In the fifth round, Seattle drafted St. Andrews defender Finn Kearns. The bruising blueliner is a defense-first player who has plenty of work to do on rounding out his on-puck game.
He can punish players in open ice and along the wall but the concern going forward is that his mobility might hold him back as he advances past high school hockey. He’s going to need to prove himself this year before heading to the University of Massachusetts.
Luken “Hawke” Huff is an overage blueliner who is physical, rangey and very steady defensively. He isn’t the same kind of booming physical presence as Kearns; instead, he’s much more of a functionally physical player who wins battles, rubs players out along the wall, and establishes himself positionally.
Ola Palme went later than I expected because he’s a 6-foot-2 defender who is a fluid skater who is able to play at both ends of the ice because of his mobility. He didn’t put up gaudy point totals last year at any level but he played well at the J18 and J20 levels and looked fine against men in the Swedish Hockey League.
His game has grown quite a bit over the last year, becoming more of a defensive and transition specialist. Palme is an intriguing bet in the sixth round.
Although his draft year was a bit underwhelming, Rylan Singh has the tools to be a solid depth option on the back end in the NHL one day. His skating and overall mobility are positive tools that allow him to excel when moving the puck up the ice. He’s a very good passer on the breakout and he draws pressure in to open lanes.
Singh needs to figure out whether he is going to push to be more involved offensively or not because he has the tools, he just doesn’t seem to have the confidence quite yet.
Seattle capped their draft by selecting 19-year-old forward William Tomko. Committed to go to Ohio State next year, he’s a crash-and-bang forward who is always going to try and outwork his opponents. Tomko has a good shot but his offensive game sometimes lacks fluidity. He’s an interesting swing on a long-term project in the seventh round.
Strengths
The Kraken have a plethora of center prospects and even a few prospects listed on the wing that could play center.
O’Brien is the top center in the system, giving them an elite playmaker in the middle for years to come. Fisker-Molgaard had a very good year in the AHL and even earned some NHL time. Josephson and Caswell have both been quite good as NCAA freshmen. Nathan Villeneuve and Zeb Forsfjall are both longer shots but they both have plenty of potential as bottom-six options.
Weaknesses
The Kraken haven’t really drafted any goalies that look like true NHLers.
Niklas Kokko has shown some promise at times, while Kim Saarinen and Visa Vedenpaa might be NHL backups eventually. Semyon Vyazovoi is a total shot in the dark.
The Kraken are going to need to find some young goaltending in the next few years. The current NHL tandem has been good but they need to find some youth to help supplement them in the future.
Hidden Gem: Clarke Caswell, LW/C
His first season in the NCAA went about as well as anyone could have expected.
On top of seamlessly integrating into the University of Denver lineup and putting up 34 points in 43 games, but he helped lead the Pioneers to the National Championship.
He finished the season as their second line center, leveraging his playmaking and speed to make an impact game in and game out. Caswell is a player that Seattle fans should be paying more attention to.
Next Man Up: Berkly Catton, LW/RW
This is cheating a bit because he played 66 games last year, but Catton never quite looked comfortable in his age-19 season.
He easily could have went back to junior, dominated again, and beaten up on younger competition. Instead, he pushed through a rookie season highlighted by adversity.
Catton should be one of the Kraken’s most integral young players, and he’s a prime candidate to breakout in year two now that he will have a full summer of training with the knowledge of exactly what to expect.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Berkly Catton, Carson Rehkopf, Clarke Caswell, Julius Miettinen
C: Jake O’Brien, Oscar Fisker-Molgaard, Ollie Josephson, David Goyette, Zeb Forsfjall, Nathan Villenueve, Tucker Robertson
RW: Jagger Firkus, Eduard Sale, Casey Mutryn, Jani Nyman, Andrei Loshko, Loke Krantz
LD: Caden Price, Jakub Fibigir, Karl Annborn, Ola Palme, Tyson Jugnauth, Finn Kearns, Will Reynolds
RD: Chase Reid, Blake Fiddler, Lukas Dragicevic, Ty Nelson, Maxim Agafonov, Rylan Singh, Kaden Hammell, Alexis Bernier
G: Niklas Kokko, Kim Saarinen, Visa Vedenpaa, Semyon Vyazovoi
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of The Hockey News in print.
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