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NHL Releases Game 1 Schedule For First Round

Jonathan Tovell
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Jonathan Tovell
4h
Updated at Apr 16, 2026, 16:58
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The NHL playoffs begin with three games on Saturday. Four series start Sunday, while one gets underway on Monday.

The NHL announced the Game 1 schedule for every first-round series of the 2026 playoffs.

The entire first round schedule will be announced after the regular season ends Thursday night.

The first game of the playoffs will be between the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes at 3 p.m. ET. Three series begin Saturday, while four begin Sunday.

The second and third seeds in the Pacific Division have not been decided yet. The teams that land in those spots will play Game 1 on Monday.

The Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings have clinched playoff spots but can finish in the standings as either the second or third seed in the Pacific or the second wild-card team in the West.

Here's the Game 1 schedule with game times and broadcast information listed if available. Times are listed in Eastern time.

Will Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon face each other in the first round? There's an outside chance of it happening, but we will know the rest of the confirmed first-round matchups on Thursday.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs And Awards Watch: What The Final Day DecidesWill Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon face each other in the first round? There's an outside chance of it happening, but we will know the rest of the confirmed first-round matchups on Thursday.

Saturday, April 18

Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes, 3 p.m. (ESPN, SN, TVAS)

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN, TVAS)

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS)

Sunday, April 19

Western Conference wild-card No. 2 at Colorado Avalanche, time TBD

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, time TBD

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, time TBD

Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights, time TBD

Monday, April 20

Pacific Division No. 3 at Pacific Division No. 2, time TBD.

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