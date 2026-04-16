NHL Releases Game 1 Schedule For First Round

The NHL playoffs begin with three games on Saturday. Four series start Sunday, while one gets underway on Monday.
The NHL announced the Game 1 schedule for every first-round series of the 2026 playoffs.
The entire first round schedule will be announced after the regular season ends Thursday night.
The first game of the playoffs will be between the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes at 3 p.m. ET. Three series begin Saturday, while four begin Sunday.
The second and third seeds in the Pacific Division have not been decided yet. The teams that land in those spots will play Game 1 on Monday.
The Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings have clinched playoff spots but can finish in the standings as either the second or third seed in the Pacific or the second wild-card team in the West.
Here's the Game 1 schedule with game times and broadcast information listed if available. Times are listed in Eastern time.
Saturday, April 18
Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes, 3 p.m. (ESPN, SN, TVAS)
Sunday, April 19
Monday, April 20
Pacific Division No. 3 at Pacific Division No. 2, time TBD.
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