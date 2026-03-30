NHL Rumor Roundup: A Thin UFA Market Could Enable RFAs To Cash In Big This Summer
This summer's NHL UFA pool is a shallow one, meaning RFAs such as the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, the Ducks' Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier, and the Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli could end up getting significant raises.
This summer's shallow pool of NHL UFA talent could ensure this year's crop of RFAs receives plenty of attention in the rumor mill, especially if their contract negotiations drag on throughout the off-season.
Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks, and Adam Fantilli of the Columbus Blue Jackets are among this summer's notable RFAs. They are completing entry-level contracts and lack arbitration rights.
Given their value to their respective teams, they're expected to be re-signed. Nevertheless, TSN's Chris Johnston thinks those players could be deliberately holding off to see what the market looks like this summer. He also believes they wouldn't mind if a younger star, such as Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, signed an extension this summer that sets the market for them.
Felix Sicard of the Crash the Pond podcast told Daily Faceoff that he believes Carlsson and Gauthier could each get between $9 million and $10 million annually.
Fantilli could get a similar amount to Carlsson and Gauthier. Bedard's status as the Blackhawks' franchise player could push his next average annual value to over $12 million.
Those numbers, however, could go higher if Celebrini gets an average annual value of $15 million or higher.
Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars will be another noteworthy RFA worth watching this summer. PuckPedia indicates the 26-year-old left winger is completing a four-year contract worth an average annual value of $7.75 million. He has arbitration rights this summer and will be eligible for UFA eligibility in 2027 if he and the Stars settle on a one-year deal.
Sportsnet's Luke Fox recently observed that Stars GM Jim Nill reportedly explored the trade market for Robertson last summer. However, Nill insisted the rumors were overblown and intends to re-sign the winger. Fox speculated it could cost the Stars over $12 million annually on an eight-year deal, which is comparable to what they paid Mikko Rantanen last season.
Limited salary-cap space could hamper the Vegas Golden Knights' efforts to re-sign right winger Pavel Dorofeyev. Like Robertson, the 25-year-old Dorofeyev has arbitration rights this summer.
Fox speculated that signing Dorofeyev could cost the Golden Knights around $8 million annually on an eight-year extension, or they could pursue a two-year bridge deal at $5.6 million average annual value. However, they must also ensure they have sufficient cap space to re-sign UFA-eligible defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
Simon Nemec of the New Jersey Devils is completing his entry-level contract and does not have arbitration rights. Fox noted that the 22-year-old defenseman surfaced in the rumor mill before the March trade deadline.
Following the deadline, Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald hinted that he might draw on his blueline depth to add a top-six scorer. Fox speculated that Nemec could be traded for a nice return if he and the Devils can't agree to a new contract.
Nemec could seek a deal comparable to the seven-year, $63-million contract ($9 million average annual value) that teammate Luke Hughes signed last October.
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