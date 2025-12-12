NHL Rumor Roundup: Canucks' Quinn Hughes Remains Subject Of Trade Chatter

The Vancouver Canucks' ongoing struggles continue to ensure that team captain Quinn Hughes remains the hot topic for media trade chatter.

Speculation persists over where the 26-year-old superstar defenseman might end up if he and the Canucks don't agree to a contract extension next summer. The New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings are among the clubs believed to be potential destinations.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman believes trade talks are underway between the Canucks and clubs calling about Hughes. He claimed sources say they're setting a very high asking price, which one league executive called “outrageous”, though he didn't go into details.

Friedman indicated that the Canucks want a "young, impactful center" as part of the return, or "something special" to offset that desire. He stated that multiple sources said there was no truth to the speculation that Hughes told the Canucks last summer that he wouldn't re-sign.

The Devils and Red Wings were among Friedman's list of possible suitors, which also included the Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Utah Mammoth and Carolina Hurricanes.

Capitals beat writer Sammi Silber of The Hockey News doesn't see that club as a fit for Hughes. She doesn't think that they'll part with any of their top players, and pointed out that the Canucks' asking price could include promising youngsters such as forward Ryan Leonard and defenseman Cole Hutson.

RG.Org's James Murphy listed two clubs that aren't in the mix for the Canucks star, claiming the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins aren't expected to be among the suitors for Hughes.

According to Murphy, the Bruins are in the market for more scoring punch among their forwards and aren't interested in giving up major assets for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Penguins are sticking to their ongoing rebuild timeline.

Murphy also indicated that the Devils and Red Wings remain among the leading candidates for Hughes, with the latter club better-positioned to acquire him. That's because the Wings have considerable salary cap space and a deeper pool of tradeable assets compared to the Devils.

'They Can Hear It': Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Addresses Recent Quinn Hughes Trade Rumours

Quinn Hughes trade rumours have dominated the headlines for the past week

Meanwhile, all the trade conjecture swirling around Hughes has been impossible to ignore, even among his teammates.

On Thursday, Canucks coach Adam Foote admitted that his players have obviously heard the rumors about Hughes. He acknowledged that it can affect a roster, but praised them for handling this situation as professionals.

The Canucks had to deal with the trade rumors about Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller until the latter was shipped to the New York Rangers last January. Toward the end of last season, they heard the speculation about head coach Rick Tocchet's eventual departure to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Uncertainty over Hughes' future is another unwelcome drama for this club as it tries to keep up in the Western Conference playoff race. Until this is resolved one way or the other, it remains an unnecessary distraction.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.