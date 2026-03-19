NHL Rumor Roundup: Could The Wild Swing Another Blockbuster And Maple Leafs Trade A Goalie?

Having made one significant addition by acquiring Quinn Hughes, the Minnesota Wild could attempt another big swing in the off-season. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a logjam of goalies, which could require a trade to address.
The Minnesota Wild made the biggest
move of the regular season in December by acquiring superstar
defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in a multi-player
blockbuster.
Russo reported there's already
speculation in Toronto that something's got to give for the
struggling Maple Leafs. He wondered if Guerin might look into
acquiring Auston Matthews, who suffered a season-ending knee injury
last week.
Guerin was GM of Team USA, which
Matthews captained to a gold medal in the Winter Olympics last month.
He hasn't stopped singing the Leafs center's praises since.
If Matthews isn't available, Russo
wondered if Guerin might look into the availability of Ottawa
Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, or make a bid for St. Louis Blues
center Robert Thomas.
Other options could include Nico Hischier and
Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, though Russo acknowledged the
Devils aren't keen to break up their roster core.
Joel Eriksson Ek and Jack Hughes (Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images)
It remains to be seen if any of those
players are available. Matthews and Tkachuk have full no-movement
clauses, Thomas has a full no-trade clause, and Hischier has a
10-team no-trade list. Hughes' 10-team no-trade list goes into
effect on July 1.
None of those players has indicated that they're open to being traded. Thomas was the subject
of considerable speculation before the recent NHL trade deadline, but
recently said he wasn't approached about waiving his clause and
hasn't requested a trade.
The lack of depth in this summer's
free-agent market means teams must turn to the trade market if they
want to make significant additions to their rosters. Russo believes
that's why Guerin hung onto most of his tradeable assets at this
year's deadline, hoping to put them toward better options this
summer.
Speaking of the Maple Leafs, their
recent signing of Artur Akhtyamov gives them four goaltenders under
NHL contracts, joining Anthony Stolarz, Joseph Woll, and Dennis
Hildeby.
Sportsnet's Luke Fox believes one of
them will end up getting traded during the off-season. They cannot
risk losing one of them to waivers next season. The thin free-agent
market for goalies this summer could provide them with an opportunity
to peddle one to a club seeking depth between the pipes.
Assuming they won't move the recently
signed Akhtyamov, that leaves Stolarz, Woll, or Hildeby as a
potential trade candidate.
Stolarz has a 16-team
no-trade list for the rest of his current deal and in the first year of his four-year extension, which
begins on July 1, according to puckpedia.com. Woll and Hildeby could garner more interest because
they're younger, more affordable, and lack no-trade protection.
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