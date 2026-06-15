NHL Rumor Roundup: Devils Shopping Jacob Markstrom; Latest On Jordan Kyrou And Jake DeBrusk

The Devils are reportedly gauging Jacob Markstrom's value in the trade market. Meanwhile, Blues right winger Jordan Kyrou and Canucks left winger Jake DeBrusk have surfaced again in the rumor mill.
A management change following a disappointing season prompted conjecture about potential roster changes, most of it focused on center Nico Hischier and defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Simon Nemec.
However, a goaltending change could also be in the works. On Saturday, ESPN's Kevin Weekes tweeted the Devils were "gauging market interest from clubs" about Jacob Markstrom.
Weekes claimed that nothing was imminent, but trading the 36-year-old Markstrom would be a bold move by new GM Sunny Mehta.
This season was a difficult one for Markstrom, finishing with a 23-19-1 record. His 3.07 goals-against average ranked 40th among goalies with at least 25 games played, while his .883 save percentage was 49th.
Markstrom is completing a six-year contract with an average annual value of $6 million. He'll start a two-year extension on July 1 for the same cap hit, though his no-movement protection for this season becomes a 20-team no-trade list in 2026-27.
Given the lack of quality starters available in this summer's free-agent market, clubs seeking help between the pipes could turn to the trade market. Despite his struggles last season, Markstrom could draw interest from teams willing to bet that he could improve on a deeper roster.
Shifting to the St. Louis Blues, trade rumors regarding Robert Thomas have faded in recent weeks, particularly because they reportedly aren't moving the 26-year-old center.
Meanwhile, speculation is growing about Jordan Kyrou's future in St. Louis. The 28-year-old right winger has frequently surfaced in the rumor mill since last summer. He's completed the third season of his eight-year contract with an average annual value of $8.125 million and a full no-trade clause.
A recent Postmedia report linked Kyrou to the Ottawa Senators. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic suggested the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders as possible trade destinations. James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now felt that Kyrou should be a trade target for the Devils.
Whether Kyrou will agree to go to one of those teams is another matter.
Turning to the Vancouver Canucks, Postmedia reported the Senators could be eyeing winger Jake DeBrusk as another trade target.
DeBrusk, 29, just completed the second season of his seven-year contract with the Canucks. He carries an affordable $5.5-million cap hit and a full no-movement clause. However, he's also indicated that he's not keen to play for a rebuilding club at this stage of his career.
The Senators are seeking a top-six winger to skate on Tim Stutzle's line. DeBrusk could be a good fit, provided he's willing to go to Ottawa.
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