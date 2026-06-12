Three NHL Teams That Can Trade For Blues' Jordan Kyrou

Jordan Kyrou is once again a prime trade candidate for the St. Louis Blues this off-season, so today, we'll look at three NHL teams that can trade for the 28-year-old right winger.
Jordan Kyrou is the subject of plenty of trade chatter heading into the 2026 off-season, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that his time with the St. Louis Blues is done.
Kyrou was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round (35th overall) in the 2016 NHL draft. Since then, he’s played 488 regular-season games, scoring 168 goals and 378 points.
Signed to an eight-year, $8.125-million contract, Kyrou owns a no-trade clause, so he’ll have to sign off on any deal. Reports have indicated that, depending on the team, Kyrou is willing to sign off on a trade.
Without further ado, here are three teams that could be great potential fits for Kyrou.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators underwhelmed in the playoffs, losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in a sweep. The Senators didn’t generate enough offense, and Kyrou’s speed and skill could help make the Sens a competitor.
With centers like Tim Stutzle, Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto, Kyrou could work with any of those three centers.
According to a recent report, Bruce Garrioch said the Senators are interested in Kyrou, as are several other teams.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are another team where Kyrou’s skill and speed would thrive. Whether he’s paired on the top line with Connor McDavid or the second line with Leon Draisaitl, Kyrou could put up excellent numbers in Edmonton’s top six.
The Oilers are starved for secondary scorers outside of McDavid, Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins up front. Kyrou can come in and provide a major boost.
The one challenge facing the Oilers is whether they have the assets to acquire Kyrou.
New York Islanders
The New York Islanders were linked to the 28-year-old around the trade deadline, but the Islanders decided to trade for Brayden Schenn rather than Kyrou. There is reason to believe that the Islanders and Blues can revisit trade discussions again this off-season.
Kyrou fits the bill of what the Islanders are looking for: a two-way scoring winger to pair with Mathew Barzal or Bo Horvat. The Islanders are building their team around superstar rookie Matthew Schaefer, and adding a skilled winger like Kyrou will help improve the roster.
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