NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Canucks Speculation, Bruins Linked To Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli

The Vancouver Canucks sent shock waves around the NHL last month by trading superstar Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild. They might not be done making deals before the March 6 trade deadline.

Kiefer Sherwood remains the Canuck most likely to be moved. The 30-year-old left winger has been the frequent subject of trade rumors since November. During Monday's episode of The Fan Hockey Show, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman speculated the San Jose Sharks could be interested in Sherwood.

Taking on a UFA-eligible player would indicate the rebuilding Sharks have eschewed selling off assets as usual by the trade deadline, becoming buyers in pursuit of their first post-season berth since 2019.

The Athletic's Harman Dayal suggested the Canucks shouldn't wait for the trade deadline to ship out pending UFAs like Sherwood and Evander Kane. He pointed out they have a logjam of young forwards who need more playing time.

Jim Rutherford, the Canucks' president of hockey operations, tends to move his tradeable assets well before the deadline, with the Hughes deal the most recent example. It wouldn't be surprising if Sherwood or Kane are gone by the end of January.

Meanwhile, Patrick Johnston of The Province reported earlier this week that a "good source" told him teams were still calling the Canucks about center Elias Pettersson.

The 27-year-old was the subject of media trade chatter in 2024 before signing his current eight-year contract.

Johnston stated that another source questioned what those teams were willing to offer the Canucks for Pettersson.

Given Pettersson's struggles and his $11.6-million cap hit for the next six years, a better question might be, "Why would anyone want him?" So far, he hasn't come close to regaining the 102-point performance of 2022-23 that earned him that hefty deal in the first place.

NHL Rumors: Bruins Urged To Target Maple Leafs Forward

Should the Bruins consider targeting this Maple Leafs forward?

Turning to the Boston Bruins, their recent struggles in the standings could put them in the trade market for a forward to boost their scorers' production.

On Dec. 27, Bruins beat writer Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic suggested the team consider acquiring Matias Maccelli from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Shinzawa believes the 25-year-old Maccelli would give the Bruins some offensive help among their top nine forwards. He could also fit well within their plan of building for the future while remaining a post-season contender.

NESN's Victor Barbosa indicated the Bruins were among the teams that attempted to acquire Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth before he was shipped to the Maple Leafs last summer.

The Leafs could be willing to part with Maccelli, who has struggled in their lineup this season. Whether they'd send him to a division rival remains to be seen.

