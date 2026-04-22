NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Bobrovsky's Panthers Future, Sharks And Flames
Rumors and speculation continue about the Florida Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky. Plus, Mario Ferraro reportedly hopes to re-sign with the San Jose Sharks, and the Calgary Flames must decide whether to retain or trade Blake Coleman.
July will mark seven years since the Florida Panthers signed Sergei Bobrovsky to a lucrative long-term contract.
It was among the biggest moves in franchise history, as the two-time Vezina Trophy winner backstopped them to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025.
Bobrovsky is due to become a UFA on July 1. The 37-year-old goaltender was the subject of speculation before the March trade deadline, but the Panthers retained him in the hope of signing him to a contract extension.
ESPN's Greg Wyshynski told Jeff Marek of The Sheet podcast that he'd heard contract negotiations between the two sides were going badly. He speculated the Panthers could go in a different direction if things don't improve.
The Hockey News' Julian Gaudio said Bobrovsky must decide whether he wants to win another Stanley Cup or getting the most money possible on his next contract, because the Panthers may only be able to check off one of those boxes.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman last month reported the Bobrovsky camp was interested in a deal comparable to the six-year contract ($5.25 million average annual value) that teammate Brad Marchand signed last summer at age 37. However, the Panthers reportedly weren't willing to do that.
It's understandable why the Panthers would be reluctant, given Bobrovsky's age and his subpar performance this season. However, they could find few suitable options to replace him.
Daily Faceoff's Scott Maxwell noted that Bobrovsky is the best goalie in an otherwise shallow pool of UFA talent this summer. Jet Greaves of the Columbus Blue Jackets would be the obvious target if they went the offer-sheet route, but the Blue Jackets have the cap space to match any offer.
The trade market isn't much better. Maxwell suggested former Panthers such as Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens and Anthony Stolarz of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues could be available, but his inconsistency makes him a risky option.
Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild would be the best trade target, but the Panthers might be unable to meet the Wild's asking price of a center for their top two lines.
Speaking of UFA-eligible players, San Jose Sharks defensemen Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Nick Leddy and Vincent Desharnais could test the market this summer.
Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reported Ferraro would like a long-term contract but could accept a shorter term to stay in San Jose. He's excited about the Sharks' future and hopes to be part of it.
However, Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest reports Sharks GM Mike Grier thinks Ferraro will hit the open market but hasn't closed the door on his return.
The 34-year-old left winger has a year remaining on his contract and has shown no sign of slowing down.
Like Bobrovsky, Coleman surfaced in the rumor mill before the trade deadline. Having shipped out Rasmus Andersen and Nazem Kadri, it was assumed he'd be next, but the Flames held onto him.
Daniel Austin of the Calgary Sun reported a contract extension for Coleman was possible, but not a certainty. He believes the two-way forward could be a valuable trade chip this summer or by next year's trade deadline.
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