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NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Canadiens Goaltending, Bruins' Zacha, And Flyers' Hunt For Star Talent

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Lyle Richardson
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Sep 17, 2026 3:24 PM

The lack of a contract extension for Pavel Zacha raises questions about his future with the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers could still attempt to make a big addition this season, while the Montreal Canadiens must address their crowded goal crease before the regular season begins.

The Boston Bruins open training camp this week with Pavel Zacha’s future still undetermined.

Zacha had a career-best performance of 30 goals and 65 points last season as he helped the Bruins clinch a wild-card berth. The 29-year-old center is in the final season of his four-year contract with a salary cap hit of $4.75 million. He also has an eight-team no-trade list.

Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald noted the uncertainty over Zacha’s future with the Bruins. He pointed out that general manager Don Sweeney said earlier in the off-season that his priority was re-signing the skillful two-way center. However, a deal hasn’t materialized yet.

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Conroy suspects the rising cost to re-sign players could be the reason why Sweeney doesn’t have Zacha under contract yet. He cited the eight-year extension at $7.2 million AAV the Bruins recently paid to promising center Fraser Minten, adding that Zacha might be too expensive for the Bruins.

On Wednesday, Sweeney addressed Zacha’s contract situation. He said the two camps haven’t found a landing spot yet, but communication is ongoing, and he has a good dialogue with Zacha’s agent.

With Pavel Zacha entering a contract year, Don Sweeney has given them an update on their contract talks.
thehockeynews.comBoston Bruins' Don Sweeney Announces Latest On Pavel Zacha Contract TalksWith Pavel Zacha entering a contract year, Don Sweeney has given them an update on their contract talks.

Zacha isn’t going anywhere for now because of his value to the Bruins this season. However, his status could be worth monitoring if the Bruins become sellers by the March 1 trade deadline.

Flyers Still Hunting Star Talent

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, the Flyers might not be done trying to make a significant roster addition this season.

TSN's Darren Dreger noted GM Daniel Briere signing center Leo Carlsson to a five-year offer sheet ($18 million AAV) on July 3, which the Anaheim Ducks matched six days later.

Dreger claimed the Flyers aren’t done "big-game hunting", pointing out that they’re still seeking "a star forward or a star defenseman."

Briere could pursue a first-line center (hence his attempt to sign Carlsson from the Ducks) and a first-pairing right-shot defenseman. Those are high-value players that are difficult to find in the trade market, but that won’t stop Briere from trying.

Canadiens Goaltending Competition

Turning to the Montreal Canadiens, they enter training camp with three goaltenders under contract this season in Jakub Dobes, Jacob Fowler and Samuel Montembeault.

GM Kent Hughes told reporters he had no problem starting training camp with three goalies, but probably not for the upcoming regular season.

Dobes is considered the de facto starter after his impressive second-half performance last season. The promising Fowler is waiver-exempt this season and could be returned to the minors, but he could serve as Dobes’ backup.

Montembeault was the subject of trade speculation throughout 2025-26 and the off-season, but he’s difficult to move because of his poor performance. That could change if he has a strong camp and injuries force a rival club into the market for a goalie.

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