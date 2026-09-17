NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Canadiens Goaltending, Bruins' Zacha, And Flyers' Hunt For Star Talent

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2026 3:24 PM
The lack of a contract extension for Pavel Zacha raises questions about his future with the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers could still attempt to make a big addition this season, while the Montreal Canadiens must address their crowded goal crease before the regular season begins.
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