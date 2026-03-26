NHL Rumor Roundup: Penguins Not Moving Erik Karlsson, Latest Red Wings Buzz

Over the last two summers, Erik Karlsson was the subject of frequent trade speculation.
However, it appears there won't be a third summer where the pundits ponder potential destinations for the 35-year-old defenseman.
On Tuesday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas wasn't pleased about Karlsson being suggested as an off-season trade candidate.
That speculation started because the blueliner has a year left on his contract. He will be paid a signing bonus of $6 million on July 1, meaning he'll be owed only $1.5 million in actual salary for 2026-27.
Karlsson's performance improved this season, which was another reason pundits like LeBrun speculated there might be increasing interest in the puck-moving defenseman.
However, Dubas stated that he considers him part of the Penguins' retooling process and has no intention of trading him.
Of greater interest for Penguins followers is the future of Evgeni Malkin. The 39-year-old center is eligible to become a UFA on July 1.
Like Karlsson, the oft-injured Malkin's performance improved this season, netting 52 points in 50 games.
Sportsnet's Luke Fox last week noted that the longtime Penguins center expressed his wish to return for another season or two.
Malkin and Dubas have met several times to discuss his future. It appears they've agreed to wait until the off-season to continue those discussions.
If Malkin departs, the Penguins could be in the market for a center this summer.
Earlier this month, Kelsey Surmacz of The Hockey News suggested Shane Wright of the Seattle Kraken, Dawson Mercer of the New Jersey Devils, Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks as possible trade targets.
Surmacz also mentioned Brayden Schenn, but that was before his trade from the St. Louis Blues to the New York Islanders before the deadline.
At the March 6 trade deadline, the Red Wings sat third in the Atlantic Division with 77 points. Nearly three weeks later, they have 84 points and sit one behind the surging Ottawa Senators for the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth.
Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a notable move at the trade deadline by acquiring right-shot defenseman Justin Faulk from the Blues. However, he didn't add a center for his top six forwards.
The Red Wings were among the clubs linked to Blues center Robert Thomas. Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco reported that a source claimed Yzerman was unwilling to move any of his top prospects at the deadline.
Di Marco acknowledged that the Blues set a high asking price for the 26-year-old Thomas. Nevertheless, he thinks they would've been interested had Yzerman offered up young center Nate Danielson, a prospect goalie like Sebastian Cossa or Trey Augustine, and a first-round pick.
If the Red Wings miss the playoffs, it'll be the 10th straight season they've done so, with the last seven under Yzerman's watch. That could force management to consider a front-office shakeup during the off-season.
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