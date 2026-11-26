NHL Rumor Roundup: Simon Edvinsson Trade Rumors Heating Up
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2026 3:40 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 3:40 PM
Trade rumors are heating up around Simon Edvinsson as the Dec. 1 deadline for signing the Detroit Red Wings defenseman draws near.
Less than a week remains for the Detroit Red Wings to decide the fate of restricted free-agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson.
They will either have the 23-year-old under contract by the Dec. 1 deadline for RFA signings, ship him to another team in a sign-and-trade move, or let him play out the season in Sweden and try to sign or trade him next summer.
Edvinsson’s future has been an ongoing subject of media speculation. With Dec. 1 fast approaching, the rumors are ramping up.
TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that six or seven teams were said to be in the mix for Edvinsson. He believes they include the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah Mammoth, and the Nashville Predators could be among the suitors along with perhaps the Carolina Hurricanes.
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Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman considered the Sharks the frontrunners for Edvinsson and also mentioned the Seattle Kraken among his list of interested parties. He wondered if the Red Wings acquiring Michael Hage from the Montreal Canadiens might affect their asking price for the young defenseman.
The Red Wings are believed to be very interested in 19-year-old Sharks center Michael Misa. Dreger said the Sharks hadn't put Misa in play, but he also pointed out that the Canadiens didn't want to move Hage for Dylan Larkin, but eventually relented.
Dreger's colleague Pierre LeBrun included the Anaheim Ducks on his list of suitors. Like the Sharks, they need help on defense, and Edvinsson could fit well with their talented young core.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli had the St. Louis Blues on his Edvinsson trade destination list. He could slide into the second-pairing spot behind Philip Broberg, who is emerging as an elite two-way defenseman for the Blues.
Most of these clubs possess promising young assets that could interest the Red Wings. However, salary cap space will be an issue, as it could cost between $10 million and $11 million to ink Edvinsson to a new contract.
PuckPedia indicates the Ducks have just over $408,000 in cap space. The Boston Bruins have over $7.7 million, the Hurricanes over $10.3 million, the Predators $12.9 million, the Kraken a whopping $23.65 million, the Sharks over $2.5 million, the Blues $2.55 million, the Maple Leafs $2.45 million, and the Mammoth $2.62 million.
The Maple Leafs seem the least likely to land Edvinsson, with LeBrun saying they were "on the outside looking in." Their limited trade assets and cap space give them little chance of winning a bidding war.
Most of the other clubs would have to move out salary to create room for Edvinsson's contract. The Hurricanes and Predators could afford it, but it would be a tight fit unless there's salary going to Detroit in return.
Only the Kraken wouldn't have to move salary to accommodate Edvinsson, assuming they’re willing to make the investment. However, giving up assets for the Red Wings defenseman could complicate their efforts to find a reliable scoring forward.
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