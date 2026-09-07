NHL Rumor Roundup: The Connor Hellebuyck Trade Watch Continues

The Winnipeg Jets appear no closer to honoring Connor Hellebuyck's trade request, which is prompting ongoing speculation about potential destinations and possible stumbling blocks on the path to a trade.
The Winnipeg Jets will open training camp next week, but there’s no sign they’re close to honoring Connor Hellebuyck’s trade request.
It’s been almost two weeks since Hellebuyck publicly revealed his trade request. The 33-year-old goaltender has a full no-movement clause, but is reportedly willing to waive it for what The Athletic’s Chris Johnston called “a variety of teams”.
So far, we don't know which teams Hellebuyck considers acceptable trade destinations, prompting speculation among NHL pundits. The Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, and Vegas Golden Knights have been pitched as possible landing spots.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the big challenge for the Jets is that the trade options that were open to them earlier in the off-season are no longer available.
Appearing on NHL Network last Friday, Friedman said he believed the Panthers had an interest in Hellebuyck. However, they used up a big chunk of their trade capital to acquire Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators in June.
Friedman also noted that the Jets and Sabres discussed a trade involving Hellebuyck before the draft. He felt those discussions fell through because the Jets wanted the Sabres’ first-round pick (fourth overall) while retaining their own first-rounder, which the Sabres rejected.
Another factor Friedman noted was that no-trade lists can change on July 1. That means players who might’ve been available beforehand could now block a trade to Winnipeg.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could have been among those players. Several pundits have suggested the Sabres goaltender would have to be part of the return to Winnipeg for Hellebuyck. However, his five-team no-trade clause began on July 1.
Earlier last week, Murat Ates of The Athletic looked at potential trade and free-agent options for the Jets to replace Hellebuyck.
The pickings are slim in the free-agent market, with 29-year-old Connor Ingram and 39-year-old Cam Talbot among the few remaining.
Ates also listed the goaltenders on several teams proposed as trade destinations for Hellebuyck. The best appear to be Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes and Yaroslav Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic of the San Jose Sharks.
Of these, Askarov could be the best choice for the Jets, provided the Sharks are willing to part with him. He has considerable potential as a starting goaltender and could be a worthwhile piece for the Jets to rebuild or retool around.
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