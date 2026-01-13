NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Elias Pettersson, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nazem Kadri And Blake Coleman

Most of the trade speculation swirling around the Vancouver Canucks involves UFA-eligible right winger Kiefer Sherwood. However, Elias Pettersson has also popped up in recent rumors.
On Dec. 28, Patrick Johnston of The Province claimed a "good source" told him that some teams were still calling about Pettersson. The 27-year-old center is in the second season of his eight-year contract with an average annual value of $11.6 million. Thus far, he's had difficulty playing up to the lofty expectations that come with such an expensive deal.
On Sunday, Johnston again raised the possibility of Pettersson getting traded. He acknowledged the Canucks' first-line center isn't scoring like he used to but noted that his defensive play remains solid.
Johnston recalled that the Carolina Hurricanes were interested in Pettersson before he re-signed with the Canucks, mentioning that they're trying to find a taker for struggling center Jesperi Kotkaniemi. He also felt that rebuilding clubs like the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks might benefit from having a top-notch center supporting the young superstars centering their top lines.
The Blackhawks had promising Frank Nazar centering their second line before his recent injury and will likely stick with him once he returns to action. Meanwhile, the Sharks re-signed veteran center Alexander Wennberg to a three-year extension, plus they also have two potential stars in Will Smith and Michael Misa.
Pettersson's salary makes it difficult for him to be moved, especially if the Canucks are reluctant to retain part of it. Factor in his declining offense and full no-trade clause, and it becomes even tougher to pull off.
Speaking of Kotkaniemi, he surfaced in the rumor mill last Thursday as Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Hurricanes were considering trade offers for the 25-year-old center.
Despite Kotkaniemi's struggles to become a top-six forward with the Hurricanes, Cory Lavalette of The Athletic believes he could have value as a reclamation project. His cap hit is affordable, and there's a need for centers in the trade market.
Turning to the Calgary Flames, their strong run through December vaulted them from the bottom of the standings to within one point of a Western Conference wild-card berth by New Year's Day. However, a four-game losing skid sent them tumbling, renewing trade speculation about Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman.
Last Thursday, TSN's Darren Dreger reported that Kadri could be open to an opportunity to go to a contender. He had a 13-team no-trade list and an average annual value of $7 million through 2028-29. Dreger's colleague, Pierre LeBrun, claimed Coleman is among the players on the Montreal Canadiens' trade target list.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.