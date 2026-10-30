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NHL Rumor Roundup: Dylan Larkin Saga Takes A Turn, Senators Seek Scoring, Blackhawks In On Miroshnichenko

NHL Rumor Roundup: Dylan Larkin Saga Takes A Turn, Senators Seek Scoring, Blackhawks In On Miroshnichenko

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Lyle Richardson
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Oct 30, 2026 2:36 PM

The Detroit Red Wings suspend Dylan Larkin as he sits out awaiting a trade. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are shopping around for a scoring forward, while the Chicago Blackhawks are among several clubs interested in little-used Washington Capitals winger Ivan Miroshnichenko.

The Dylan Larkin saga took an interesting twist on Thursday when the Detroit Red Wings announced they were suspending the 30-year-old center without pay. This was a response to a statement from Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson, that his client refused to play for them and would sit out, awaiting a trade.

Larkin requested a trade this summer and recently expanded his list of trade destinations to 10 teams.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that trade talks regarding Larkin recently escalated, though sources cautioned that this didn’t mean a deal was imminent.

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The Minnesota Wild are among the clubs on Larkin's trade list and are believed to be his destination of choice given his close relationships with Wild general manager Bill Guerin and superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes.

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According to LeBrun, the Wild have aggressively pursued Larkin and have made the most offers. While they're limited in how much they can offer the Red Wings, they keep pushing.

LeBrun wondered what other clubs on Larkin's list might try to land him. He doesn't see the Washington Capitals as a fit and stated that the Florida Panthers never really engaged. Teams not on Larkin’s list, like the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens, are also believed to be interested.

Larkin's list also includes the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Colorado Avalanche. However, Chris Johnston said a number of those clubs don't see him as a fit, lack salary-cap space to absorb his contract, or don’t feel it’s the right time to make such a deal.

Dylan Larkin has been at the forefront of trade rumors this year ever since his trade request out of the Detroit Red Wings in the off-season. It appears that this file may finally be settled.
thehockeynews.com'Dylan's Had Enough': Larkin's Agent Speaks As Red Wings Trade Talks EscalateDylan Larkin has been at the forefront of trade rumors this year ever since his trade request out of the Detroit Red Wings in the off-season. It appears that this file may finally be settled.

Senators Searching For Scoring

In Ottawa, the Senators need some scoring help.

Postmedia reports that Senators GM Steve Staios has been working the phones, searching for a top-nine forward who can contribute offensively. His search predates winger Warren Foegele's injury during Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Available talent is currently thin in the trade market. The report listed Chicago Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen and recently demoted Boston Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont as potential options. Red Wings forwards Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen could also be available.

Perhaps Staios should consider Capitals winger Ivan Miroshnichenko as a trade target.

Blackhawks Among Interested Teams For Capitals' Miroshnichenko

Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now cited Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, claiming the Blackhawks are among several clubs interested in the 22-year-old Miroshnichenko. He has top-six forward potential, but the Capitals’ depth on the wings makes it difficult for him to crack their lineup.

Pagnotta said the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken, and Philadelphia Flyers were also interested in Miroshnichenko.

Rebuilding clubs like the Blackhawks, Flames, and Flyers could give the youngster the ice time necessary to blossom into a scoring star. The Kraken are always on the lookout for forwards with scoring potential.

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