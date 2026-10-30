NHL Rumor Roundup: Dylan Larkin Saga Takes A Turn, Senators Seek Scoring, Blackhawks In On Miroshnichenko

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 2:36 PM
The Detroit Red Wings suspend Dylan Larkin as he sits out awaiting a trade. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are shopping around for a scoring forward, while the Chicago Blackhawks are among several clubs interested in little-used Washington Capitals winger Ivan Miroshnichenko.
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