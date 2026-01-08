NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Trade Buzz On The Rangers And The Oilers

Entering the new year, there was speculation over what New York Rangers GM Chris Drury would do at the March NHL trade deadline.

Despite his frequent roster shakeups going back to last season, the Rangers struggled to hang onto a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

That issue became more concerning after Igor Shesterkin suffered a lower-body injury on Monday against the Utah Mammoth. The 30-year-old starting goaltender was placed on injured reserve while he continues to be evaluated.

On Jan. 6, Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic speculated that Shesterkin's injury might force Rangers management into facing "trade deadline reality." He felt the club's performance had already made a strong enough case for Drury to take advantage of a seller's market before Shesterkin went down.

Meanwhile, RG.Org's James Murphy reported an NHL source claimed Drury won't waste time making moves if the Rangers don't improve soon. He could attempt to move one of his stars in a player-for-player impact deal.

Artemi Panarin's UFA-eligible status could make him an enticing trade target for contenders seeking a talented post-season rental. Murphy's source wondered if the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars or Detroit Red Wings might be interested in the 34-year-old playmaking left winger.

Panarin carries an $11.642-million cap hit and a full no-movement clause. While most of that cap hit will have been paid by March 6, it could still prove difficult for a cap-strapped contender to acquire him. He could have only one or two preferred trade destinations, which would limit what Drury gets in return from a trade partner.

Murphy mentioned that Drury is believed to be gauging the trade market for Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck. Of the two, Trocheck would be the easiest to move because he's signed through 2028-29 with an average annual value of $5.625 million and a 12-team no-trade list. Zibanejad has a full no-movement clause through 2029-30 with an $8.5-million cap hit.

In Edmonton, meanwhile, it could be the end of the line for struggling forwards Andrew Mangiapane and Trent Frederic with the Oilers.

Mangiapane signed a two-year deal with the Oilers as a free agent last summer, but his low production has made him a recent healthy scratch while trade rumors swirl.

The Oilers acquired Frederic from the Boston Bruins before last year's trade deadline and signed him last summer to an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $3.85 million. Expected to fill a power forward role, he's managed just three points in 41 games and joined Mangiapane in the press box for Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators.

Gerry Moddejonge of the Edmonton Journal doubted the pair had a future with the Oilers. However, both players have no-trade protection, making it difficult to move them. Moddejonge speculated that Frederic could be bought out in June.

