NHL Rumor Roundup: What Next For The Bruins After Failing To Land Andersson? What Will Canadiens Do With Laine?

Before the Calgary Flames traded Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, they were reportedly in talks with the Boston Bruins about the 29-year-old defenseman.
On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Bruins appeared to be "in the driver's seat" regarding Andersson. He indicated they made a serious offer to the Flames, adding he believed the Bruins were the only club permitted to speak to the Andersson camp about a contract extension.
Friedman felt those contract discussions were "pretty serious." However, they weren't serious enough to prevent the Flames from trading Andersson to the Golden Knights.
Andersson hasn't signed an extension with the Golden Knights, but there's an expectation that could happen before his UFA eligibility on July 1. Nevertheless, the Bruins could revisit their interest in him if he decides to test the market this summer.
RG.org's James Murphy reported last Wednesday that a source claimed the Bruins offered up young defenseman Mason Lohrei and a 2026 first-round pick for Andersson. They hold two first-rounders in this year's draft, and the pick they were reportedly offering was likely the one they received from the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Brandon Carlo trade.
The Bruins struck out with Andersson, but their attempt to acquire him signalled their intention to become buyers before the March 6 trade deadline, with the focus on obtaining a top-four, right-shot defenseman.
Could the Bruins consider a reunion with New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton? That seems unlikely given his expensive contract and his 10-team trade list. They could pursue a more affordable short-term option, such as Luke Schenn of the Winnipeg Jets or Connor Murphy of the Chicago Blackhawks.
In Montreal, meanwhile, sidelined right winger Patrick Laine is close to returning to the Canadiens' lineup. He's been out since mid-October, recovering from core muscle surgery.
Given how well the Canadiens' offense adjusted to Laine's absence, some observers wonder where he'll fit within their roster.
NHL.com's Dan Rosen and The Montreal Gazette's Stu Cowan were asked this question in their respective mailbag segments last week.
Rosen felt that the Canadiens could attempt to trade Laine before the March deadline, or retain him for the rest of the season as an expensive depth forward. Cowan doesn't see the 27-year-old filling a bottom-six role or skating on the second line. He speculated they might give him some games on their top line and their power-play unit to showcase him for a trade.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.