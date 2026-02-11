Oilers Will "Look Different": Olympic Break Background Discussions Ongoing

Olympic break discussions hint at significant roster shifts for the Edmonton Oilers. General Manager Stan Bowman is actively planning for the trade deadline, with other rumored conversations in the background.
Don't assume the Edmonton Oilers are sitting on their hands during the 2026 Winter Olympic break. In fact, general manager Stan Bowman is likely using this time to reassess his roster, plan ahead of the March 6 trade deadline, and speak with other GMs, agents for players on his own team, and perhaps even a former coach.
It wasn't necessarily Leon Draisaitl's public comments that triggered background conversations among Oilers' management, but during a discussion on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman made it clear that change is coming in Edmonton. It might not happen during the break or right as it ends, but it is coming.
“I think [the Oilers] will look different,” Friedman said. “I just don’t know if it’s going to be that fast.” He added, “One thing I was reminded of today is that you can still sign extensions." He explained that he received a message from an NHL GM telling him not to take his "eye off the ball" when it comes to NHL news, as teams want clarity before the freeze ends.
In other words, while everyone else has their eyes on the Olympics, NHL GMs are making plans and working out potential deals.
For the Oilers, the key UFAs to monitor are Connor Ingram, Jack Roslovic, and Kasperi Kapanen. There are others who could be considered, but they aren't as pressing, and for Roslovic, Bowman may want to wait to see how he performs in the playoffs before committing to him. There's no sense in spending big bucks on a long-term deal without some assurance he'll show up when it matters most.
As for trades, the Oilers and Maple Leafs have been heavily linked by analysts over the past several days. Names range from Bobby McMann to Nicolas Roy and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
What About the Paul Coffey Rumors?
Friedman did address the speculation surrounding Hall of Famer and former assistant coach Paul Coffey. There have been mixed reports from insiders that the Oilers are looking at asking him to step back behind the bench.
Friedman isn't sold, and Jason Gregor suggested on Sports 1440 that if Coffey were to return, it could signal a head coaching change. That makes the rumor seem much less likely, given the recent extension Kris Knoblauch just signed.
That doesn't mean a conversation hasn't happened or won't happen.