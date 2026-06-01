NHL Rumor Roundup: Will Leafs' Morgan Rielly Accept A Trade? Will Ducks Move Mason McTavish?
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly might be willing to consider a trade. Meanwhile, Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish could be a cost-cutting trade candidate.
Speculation over Morgan Rielly's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs increased after John Chayka took over as GM last month.
Rielly's performance declined over the last two seasons, prompting rumors suggesting Chayka could approach the 32-year-old defenseman about waiving his no-movement clause. He's signed through 2029-30 with an average annual value of $7.5 million.
Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported Rielly was previously unwilling to waive his no-move clause but has since softened his stance.
Meanwhile, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos said the Maple Leafs were "looking into things; Rielly is aware of it, and that he will be presented with a few options if they arise."
In other words, if Chayka finds a few clubs interested in acquiring Rielly, he'll ask the veteran blueliner if he's willing to join one of them.
Kypreos' colleague, Ryan Dixon, listed several potential trade destinations for Rielly. They included rebuilding teams, such as the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks, the promising Anaheim Ducks, the retooling Pittsburgh Penguins and the veteran-laden Winnipeg Jets.
Rielly might prefer joining a playoff contender at this stage of his career. That could make the Ducks and Jets more tempting options if they should come calling.
Speaking of the Ducks, there is growing speculation that Mason McTavish could become a trade candidate.
The 23-year-old center struggled after his contract negotiations kept him out of training camp and the pre-season last September. He has five years remaining on his contract with a $7-million cap hit.
Johnston said the Ducks aren't in any hurry to move McTavish. However, he suggested the young center could become a cost-cutting candidate.
PuckPedia indicates the Ducks have about $38.8 million in projected salary-cap space for 2026-27. However, rising stars Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier are in line for lucrative new contracts coming off their entry-level deals.
Johnston believes Carlsson could get a "monster contract" worth an average annual value of $14 million. Gauthier might not be far behind, given his 41-goal sophomore campaign.
If Johnston's speculation about Carlsson's next contract proves correct, it could cost the Ducks around $25 million to sign those two young forwards. And if the Ducks don't spend to the $104 million salary cap, they could be forced to move a player or two to make room for other signings.
Several clubs seeking depth at center would be drawn to McTavish if he becomes available, including the Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens.
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