NHL's Top Four Goalie Trade Candidates Ahead Of Deadline

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Friday, so trades around the league are certainly going to pick up over these next few days.
TheHockeyNews.com recently looked at the top four center trade candidates, the top four defenseman trade candidates and the top four winger trade candidates as the countdown continues.
Now, in this final edition of our four-part series, let's look at the top four goalies who could get traded ahead of the deadline.
Jesper Wallstedt may only be 23 and have a ton of potential, but he has been the subject of trade rumors for much of this season.
With the Wild having Filip Gustavsson locked up long-term, Wallstedt could end up serving as a valuable trade chip to upgrade the roster elsewhere.
Teams in need of goalie help should be lining up for Wallstedt. The young goaltender is having a strong rookie season for Minnesota, with a 14-6-4 record, a .911 save percentage, a 2.85 goals-against average and four shutouts. With numbers like these, he would be an excellent addition to a team needing long-term goalie help.
The Panthers have a decision to make with veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky at the deadline. With Florida being eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday's games, the pending UFA has created chatter as a trade candidate.
If the Panthers make Bobrovsky available, contenders looking for help between the pipes should look to add him as a rental. While he has had a rough 2025-26 season (.872 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average in 42 games), he is also a potential Hockey Hall of Famer who led Florida to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025.
Jordan Binnington has been the subject of trade rumors for multiple seasons. Yet, with the Blues open for business due to their ugly 2025-26 season, now seems like the right time for them to finally move on from the 32-year-old.
Like Bobrovsky, Binnington is having a rough campaign. In 33 games, he has an 8-18-6 record, an .867 save percentage and a 3.60 goals-against average. However, he is also famous for stepping up in big moments, and he backstopped Canada to the gold medal game at the Olympics, so the possibility of a contender bringing him in should not be ruled out.
The Penguins may currently hold a playoff spot, but they're not afraid to trade their pending UFAs. With the Penguins also having Arturs Silovs and prospect Sergei Murashov between the pipes, Stuart Skinner could end up being a decent trade chip for the Penguins.
Skinner has a ton of playoff experience from his days with the Edmonton Oilers. With this, it would be understandable if a team in need of a 1B goalie or backup brought in the 27-year-old.
In 37 games split between Edmonton and Pittsburgh this season, Skinner has a 19-12-6 record, an .891 save percentage, a 2.76 goals-against average and two shutouts.
