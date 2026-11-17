Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 7:31 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 7:31 PM
As the NHL approaches the quarter mark of the 2026-27 season, which goaltenders have merged as favorites for the Vezina Trophy?
Goaltenders typically become their best in the veteran stages of their careers. However, in this week's Vezina Trophy ranking, many of the NHL's top, young goalies make up this list. In fact, none of these netminders have won the Vezina before.
The Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position," and is voted on by all 32 GMs in the NHL.
Here are my top-five front-runners for the Vezina Trophy, as of Nov. 17.
5. Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues
Joel Hofer is among the top goaltenders in the NHL when it comes to save percentage. Of goalies who have made at least 11 appearances this season, Hofer is third in the league with a .921 SP.
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The 26-year-old has an 8-6-1 record for the St. Louis Blues, producing a pair of shutouts and a 2.28 goals-against average in 15 starts. Hofer is also sixth in the NHL in goals saved above expected at 8.2, among goalies with 11 games according to MoneyPuck.
4. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Juuse Saros is the goaltender with easily the most experience on this list, and has been the closest to winning the Vezina Trophy.
The Nashville Predators goalie was a finalist for the award in 2021-22, then finished fourth and fifth in the Vezina voting for the following two years, respectively.
After falling below a .900 SP in the last two seasons, he's back to stopping the puck the way he's remembered for earlier in his career. The 31-year-old has a 7-4-4 record, a 2.49 GAA and a .917 SP. He's also third in the league in goals saved above expected of goalies to play 11 games, at 9.4.
3. Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes
Pyotr Kochetkov might be the most surprising candidate for the Vezina Trophy this season, given his inconsistency since coming into the league in 2021-22.
Nonetheless, he's entered 2026-27 with a bang for the Carolina Hurricanes. The 27-year-old started the campaign with a 10-game winning streak, which tied Carey Price in 2016-17 for the second-longest season-opening winning streak.
There could be an argument against Kochetkov's 12-1-0 record, 1.62 GAA and .920 SP with how solid the Hurricanes are defensively as a team. But Brandon Bussi hasn't had nearly as good a start (4-2-2 and a .872 SP), making Kochetkov's numbers look even better.
2. Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens
He was already pretty solid in his first 17 appearances last year in the NHL, posting a .908 SP. But this year, he's snagged the starting role from Jakub Dobes, earning a 9-2-2 record, 2.21 GAA and a .923 SP. Fowler is also second in the NHL in goals saved above expected at 12.6.
He is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the rookie of the year, and is currently among the top names to take the Vezina Trophy at the end of the season, too.
1. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild
Jesper Wallstedt has been incredible for the Minnesota Wild this season, proving that last season wasn't just a strong year for him because of a split workload with Filip Gustavsson.
With Gustavsson out, the net belongs to Wallstedt, and he's giving head coach John Hynes every reason to keep putting him in the crease.
Just turning 24 on Saturday, Wallstedt has a whopping 14-2-3 record for the Wild. Furthermore, he hasn't lost a game in regulation since Oct. 22 against the Calgary Flames, which was 10 games ago for him.
Right now, the Swede is on a six-game winning streak, has a 1.94 GAA and leads the league in SP (.926) and goals above expected (18.0) among goalies to play 11 games or more.
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