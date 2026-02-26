NHL Waivers: Kraken And Blues Place Forwards On The Wire

Two Western Conference NHL teams were active on the waiver wire on Thursday.
The Seattle Kraken placed left winger Tye Kartye on waivers, and the St. Louis Blues sent right winger Mathieu Joseph on waivers.
Washington Capitals left winger Sonny Milano, meanwhile, has cleared waivers after being placed on the wire on Wednesday. He was assigned to the AHL's Hershey Bears.
Neither Kartye nor Joseph has been able to provide much offense for their respective teams this season.
The 24-year-old Kartye is in his third NHL season with the Kraken. In 40 games this year, he's posted three goals and eight points. While averaging 10:42 of ice time, he's recorded a minus-six rating.
Kartye is in the first season of a two-year contract worth $1.25 million annually. Three years prior, Seattle signed him as an undrafted player in 2022.
The Kingston, Ont., native is expected to go to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds if no team puts in a claim for him. He has 61 points in 75 career AHL games, as well has eight points in 18 playoff games.
As for Joseph, he hasn't made an AHL appearance since the 2019-20 campaign with the Syracuse Crunch.
In what is now his second season with St. Louis, Joseph is being waived after 39 games this season. He has two goals and 11 points in that span, along with a minus-five rating and 12:41 of ice time per game.
Before the Blues placed the 29-year-old on waivers, David Pagnotta reported the team had been trying to trade Joseph but couldn't find a match.
Joseph was selected in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL draft. Since then, he's played 459 NHL games between the Lightning, Ottawa Senators and Blues.
If no team claims him within the next 24 hours, he's expected to join the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.
