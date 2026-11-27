Prospect Watch: Canucks' Aaram-Olsen Excited For Norway's Opportunity At World Juniors
Kaja Antic-The Hockey News
Kaja Antic-The Hockey News
Nov 27, 2026 9:10 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 9:10 PM
Updated Nov 27, 2026 9:37 PM
In this week's edition of Prospect Watch, Ryan Kennedy speaks with Vancouver Canucks second-round pick Niklas Aaram-Olsen about the opportunity to represent Norway on the international stage.
People, we are a month away from the world juniors. In fact, we're less than a month away from exhibition games and initial rosters are beginning to come out for the tournament.
One of the first reveals came from Norway, the new kids on the block. As a minnow nation, Norway obviously has an uphill battle to fight, but the team has some weapons. One of the most important players will be Vancouver Canucks second-rounder Niklas Aaram-Olsen.
Currently playing his freshman season with Boston University, Aaram-Olsen played hero for Norway the last time he wore the national jersey, at the world under-18s in the spring.
Facing relegation, Aaram-Olsen netted a hat trick in a comeback win over Germany.
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"It always means a lot to play for your country," he said. "We think we did a great job at the under-18s and it's really fun to play for the national team."
Aaram-Olsen likes to boost Norway hockey both on and off the ice.
"It's in a good place right now," he said. "We got the bronze medal at the World Championship and that was huge. Norway is going to keep building in hockey."
In fact, the sniping left winger went through the emotional ringer when Norway was at the worlds. While his older countrymen were taking on a juggernaut Canada team featuring Sidney Crosby, Macklin Celebrini and Mark Scheifele, Aaram-Olsen was in Buffalo at the NHL draft combine.
As he braved the suite of challenging exercises, he kept tabs on the game.
"I saw Norway leading 2-0 with two minutes left, then Canada scored two," he said. "My heart sank. So I couldn't believe it when they won."
Now Aaram-Olsen will be key if the Norwegians want to stay up with the big boys at the world juniors this year. He's not alone up front - Tinus-Luc Koblar (TOR) will also be crucial - but the margin for error is slim.
Back at Boston University, Aaram-Olsen is getting his feet wet in North America. He's been playing third-line minutes for the Terriers and had four points in his first 14 games. Picking the Terriers as his college came down to a number of factors.
"I talked to them and I also heard a lot of good things," Aaram-Olsen said. "They also have a Norwegian assistant coach (Kim Brandvold), so I talked to him a lot."
Aaram-Olsen still wants to work on his all-around game and college is the perfect place to do so. His shot is a weapon and undoubtedly he'll become more of an offensive threat as he gets used to the NCAA game. In the meantime, he'll need to bring that goal-scoring ability to Norway once the world juniors kick off.
AHL
We love teachable moments, don't we?
A couple of Washington Capitals prospects got one recently when, according to an interview with Monumental Sports Network's Tarik El-Bashir (which I found out about via Russian Machine Never Breaks' twitter feed), the power went out at their house because they forgot to pay the electric bill.
Lynden Lakovic and Terik Parascak are both rookies on the AHL's Hershey Bears and the lessons clearly aren't limited to the rink.
It's a funny story for the housemates, but also instructive on why the AHL is so important: These are young players learning how to be pros. Both played in the WHL, so they lived with billet families and now they're on their own for the first time.
Managing your life as a pro hockey player is more than just showing up for practice and getting in your gym time: It's proper nutrition, good sleep habits and yes, making sure you're 'adulting' properly. Better to learn these lessons early than when you're in the NHL and the stakes are even higher.
Europe
One 2027 draft prospect that hasn't really gotten much attention yet over here in North America is Czech center Petr Tomek, but he's worth keeping an eye on.
Tomek is playing pro for Karlovy Vary and currently has 12 points through 21 games. That ties him for third on the team, despite his youth. What intrigues me about Tomek is that he can straight-up wire the puck and he looks pretty speedy, too.
At 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, he's got some work to do in the gym (and the buffet table), but goal-scoring never goes out of style...
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