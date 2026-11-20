Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 6:02 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 6:02 PM
After coming up just short at the last year's world juniors, Czechia has the opportunity to bring back an experienced squad and compete for gold once again. Tony Ferrari projects Czechia's roster for the upcoming tournament.
The 2027 World Junior Championships are right around the corner, and Czechia is looking for revenge.
Czechia earned its fourth straight medal at the event, but it came in a loss to Sweden in the gold medal game. This has been the most successful run in the history of this tournament for Czechia, but they are missing one thing: The gold medal.
This year's group is as strong as they've brought over the last few years. They can return a dozen players from their silver medal-winning squad, including tournament MVP Vojtech Cihar, Adam Novotny and Radim Mrtka.
With the rosters expected to be revealed over the next couple of weeks, let's take a shot at predicting who we will see suiting up for Czechia at the end of December.
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Forwards
|LW
|C
|RW
|Adam Novotny
|Adam Benak
|Vaclav Nestrasil
|Vojtech Cihar
|Matous Kucharcik
|Vit Zahejsky
|Tomas Poletin
|Petr Tomek
|Jakub Lev
|Viktor Samal
|David Huk
|Jakub Frolo
|Vit Macek
The depth up front is once again going to be a major factor for Czechia. They come into this tournament with some impressive scorers who have proven to be more than capable at the U-20 level, along with multiple players who have pro experience.
While they aren't as familiar to fans in North America, some of the depth players for Czechia have a chance to really shine in this tournament, providing the kind of timely scoring that is needed to medal at the WJC.
No one expected Cihar to have the kind of tournament he had last year, but he was consistently able to step up and make plays when Czechia needed him. The Los Angeles Kings' prospect spent some time in the AHL before being sent to the WHL which should help prepare him for a World Juniors where he will be viewed as a key contributor from day one.
Novotny was drafted in the first round by the Vancouver Canucks this past June and he's hit the ground running in his second OHL season. The transition ace has leaned into his shooting ability with 14 goals and 28 points in 21 games.
Novotny has the chance to challenge for the scoring lead at this year's WJC. A leader on and off of the ice, he is poised for a big tournament.
We've seen Adam Benak at international tournaments for years and he's always done one thing really well: scoring and making it look pretty when he does.
Benak is one of the most skilled players to come out of Czechia in recent years. Just a couple of years ago, we saw him torch the U-18s for 24 points in 12 games. This year's WJC might end up being when we see him take over offensively after a very strong start at Western Michigan in the NCAA.
We should also get the chance to see 2027 NHL draft prospect Petr Tomek suit up for the Czech U-20 squad. Although he is a bit on the smaller side, he brings the same work ethic and positional intelligence we've come to know from Czech prospects.
He might not light it up at the WJC, but he's been solid at the Czech pro level so far and we could see him become the main feature of the depth scoring this team provides.
Players like Matous Kucharcik and Tomas Poletin should be able to provide some valuable minutes in the middle six. Jakub Lev, David Huk and Viktor Samal make the cut here after solid starts to the season. Vit Macek ends up being the 13th forward who can provide some goal scoring if they need to inject that into the lineup at some point.
Final cuts: Simon Fasner, Matej Pekar
Defensemen
|D
|D
|Jakub Vanecek
|Radim Mrtka
|Vasek Blanar
|Max Psenicka
|Matyas Michalek
|Vladimir Dravecky
|Lukas Kachlir
The biggest question about Czechia's back end is whether the Buffalo Sabres loan Radim Mrtka to the U-20 squad. He has been playing in the AHL with mixed results. It's expected that they will let Mrtka go and try to win another medal with Czechia at the WJC after helping them to the silver last year. He would be the pillar that the Czech blueline is built around.
Potentially the most intriguing player on the back end is 16-year-old Matyas Michalek. Not eligible until the 2028 NHL draft, the 6-foot-4 Michalek has been fantastic this season and looks ready to step up to the U-20 program. He may rotate in and out of the lineup early on, but on talent alone, he belongs here.
Along with Mrtka, the Czech roster could see five defenders return from last year. Max Psenicka, Vladimir Dravecky, Vashek Blanar, and Jakub Vanecek are all a year older and more experienced. This is a group that could be as solid as any at this tournament.
The last spot on the back end is given to Lukas Kachlir, a 2027 draft-eligible blueliner known for his puck moving and offensive game. Czechia has a number of steady blueliners so giving them another dynamic puck mover would give them depth if an injury or ineffective play occurs.
Final cuts: Ondrej Ruml, Vaclav Nedorost
Goalies
|G
|Michal Orsulak
|Tobias Trejbal
|Tobias Tvrznik
In goal, Michal Orsulak is the surefire bet to return and he'll likely get the first shot at the starting job. Tobias Trejbal hasn't played much this year at UMass but he could be a dark horse to get into a few games. He was a second-round pick in June and has the highest pedigree of the group. It will be an interesting situation in net as there isn’t a true standout.
Ondrej Stebetak is another potential returnee, but he hasn't had the best season and could end up on the outside looking in. Instead, we could see Tobias Tvrznik end up on the team. He's having a fantastic year in the WHL and could find himself as an important piece if Orsulak falters early.
Orsulak likely gets the nod out of the gate but don't be shocked if Tvrznik or Trejbal end up in net at some point.
Final cuts: Martin Psohlevac, Ondrej Stebetak
Full Roster
|LW
|C
|RW
|Adam Novotny
|Adam Benak
|Vaclav Nestrasil
|Vojtech Cihar
|Matous Kucharcik
|Vit Zahejsky
|Tomas Poletin
|Petr Tomek
|Jakub Lev
|Viktor Samal
|David Huk
|Jakub Frolo
|Vit Macek
|D
|D
|G
|Jakub Vanecek
|Radim Mrtka
|Michal Orsulak
|Vasek Blanar
|Max Psenicka
|Tobias Trejbal
|Matyas Michalek
|Vladimir Dravecky
|Tobias Tvrznik
|Lukas Kachlir
|Ondrej Stebetak
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