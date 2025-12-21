Say What? 'Ask Those Guys, Not Me' And More NHL Quotes From This Week

Every week in the NHL delivers goals, chaos, and occasionally, absolute gems on the microphone. Our “Say What?” series features some of the strangest, funniest, and most telling quotes from players, coaches, and executives around the league.

Here are the lines that made us stop scrolling and say… what?

"It didn't look good." - Calvin Pickard

Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Calvin Pickard talks about coming in for injured Tristan Jarry on Thursday versus the Boston Bruins. Pickard spoke to Gene Principe after earning the win over Boston, discussing coming into the game in relief of Jarry, who is now on the IR. "You don't have much time to think about it, you just get out there and go play. It was a good win,” he added.

“I’m trying to do what the coaches want … trying not to get discouraged.” - David Tomasek

Right winger David Tomasek talked about his role with the Oilers and how frustrating it has been not to get a regular role in the NHL. GM Stan Bowman talked about Tomasek and his future, saying, “But we don't have a game plan, per se, on how we're going to make it work.”

“While you’re down there, would ya mind bl--ing me?” - Tim Saunders

Goofing around during what he thought was a commercial break, Philadelphia Flyers radio broadcaster Tim Saunders got caught on a hot mic, not realizing that the radio broadcast for the Flyers was still on the air. He was suspended for two games by the organization, and he issued an apology.

“Ask those guys, not me.” - Craig Berube

Craig Berube was asked to explain the lack of urgency shown by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals. The bench boss was done defending his players, especially when they don’t put in the effort.

“The boo birds were coming down, rightfully so.” - Auston Matthews

This is what the Leafs' captain said post-game following a comeback win over the Chicago Blackhawks. “After that first goal, the crowd really got into it. After the second one, the place was rocking.” This was the same game he made a gesture to fans, cupping his ears after they booed the team.

“Enough is enough. It’s unacceptable, and I get the whole thing where you have to stay positive and move forward, but at the end of the day, this is getting outrageous.” - Zach Werenski

Defenseman Zach Werenski on the fact that the Columbus Blue Jackets seem to be playing well enough to stay in games and maybe win, but never actually earn the two points.

"We're a good hockey team, and we're losing games. So maybe we're not a good hockey team," he added.

"I mean, extremely open-minded." - Quinn Hughes

Blueliner Quinn Hughes said this about possibly signing an extension with the Minnesota Wild. "They have an amazing core.” In what has been deemed a bit of a potential shot at the New Jersey Devils for not getting the pieces together and finalizing a deal to bring Hughes to Jersey, Hughes added, “ And then obviously, I have a lot of time for Billy for 'sacking up' and making the deal like he did and how he valued me."

