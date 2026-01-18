Say What? Golden Globes Pokes Fun At Heated Rivalry And Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton Details Hilarious Prank

Auston Matthews is growing tired of all the Mitch Marner questions. The president of the United States of America enjoyed (another) laugh at Canada's expense when welcoming the Florida Panthers to the White House.
And it turns out that even NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is a fan of HBO's spicy hockey drama, Heated Rivalry.
Here is a sampling of the best (and the bizarre) of what was said in the hockey world this week:
"There's no way a guy put cement in my shoes on a game day."
— Scott Laughton telling the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast about the time he got savagely pranked by Maple Leafs' teammate Max Domi.
"I had some fights in that building, I'll tell ya that. I always thought the hot dogs are good there, too. Like Montreal."
— Craig Berube sharing his memories of playing in Quebec ahead of a game against Colorado, in which the Avalanche were wearing retro Quebec Nordiques' jerseys.
"I've had enough of the Mitch questions for today Mark."
— Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews on not wanting to talk more about Mitch Marner ahead of last week's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
"Next thing you know, he’s violently vomiting in the bathroom. That was the answer."
— Louis Crevier, who said he lost eight pounds in 48 hours from a stomach bug that spread throughout the Blackhawks, on Spencer Knight’s attempt to play in the game.
"Everybody in here is a brother, a father, son, whatever it is … job comes second. He's gotta go home and be with his family."
— Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid on Leon Draisaitl's personal leave of absence.
“We just don’t want him coming in before he feels ready. This is a guy who played with a broken collarbone. He’s going in as soon as he possibly can. We just don’t want to influence it."
— Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice is being careful on not rushing Matthew Tkachuk back from injury
"My first (ice hockey) tryout at 13, I didn't know what icing or offside was and I was always going offside. The coach had to teach me, it was pretty funny."
— Jaxon Cover, who could go in the top 50 of the 2026 NHL draft, tells THN's Ryan Kennedy that he only started playing hockey five years ago.
"I think it's been a long time coming. I think we were the only league in all four sports that still had a dress code. It's nice, I think it's a new era that we're coming into, guys can express themselves."
— Anthony Duclair on the NHL allowing players to "dress down while still looking fly."
"It's a wonderful story. The content — particularly for young people — may be a little spicy, so you have to balance that out with how you embrace it."
— NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said he binged HBO's Heated Rivalry in one night.
"Hermione, what's the spell to make something bigger?"
— Finn Wolfhard, who starred as Harry Potter in the hockey-inspired Saturday Night Live sketch, "Heated Wizardry".
“Listen, I don’t want to get too serious but stories like these don’t always get told. I hope that the success of Heated Rivalry is proof that American audiences are ready for more shows about hockey.”
— Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser joking about the Canadian sports romance television series
“Obviously it's been on my mind for a while, just because it's very unpredictable, but my wife's a champ.”
— Morgan Geekie lavishing praise on his wife, Emma, who had to leave Saturday’s game to give birth to the couple’s child, Max.
“Pav came in and I said, ‘Imagine getting a hat trick and being third star.’ ”
— Mark Kastelic after the Bruins’ 10-2 win against the Rangers, in which Pavel Zacha (3 goals) was the third star, behind first star Marat Khusnutdinov (4 goals, 1 assist) and second star David Pastrnak (6 assists).
“There is no reason that NHL players will not come. Now, I can say that we are ready for the (Olympic) competition.”
— IIHF president Luc Tardiff following a successful three-day test event at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena
“You denied Canada the Stanley Cup for the 32nd straight year … We have a little competition with Canada. No, they're great people, though. We’re doing much better than Canada, but that's okay, right?"
— U.S. president Donald Trump throwing a little shade during the Florida Panthers' recent visit to the White House.