Say What? 'Probably My Last Shot,' And More NHL Quotes From This Week

Every week in the NHL delivers goals, chaos, and occasionally, absolute gems on the microphone. Our “Say What?” series features some of the strangest, funniest, and most telling quotes from players, coaches, and executives around the league.

This week, plenty of quotes and reactions have been rounded up after Canada, USA, and Sweden, among other nations, named their full Olympic rosters. Following those roster unveilings, several heads have turned regarding stars who were left off the Olympic roster.

Some coaches speak for their players who were omitted, while some players shared their frustrations and heartbreak themselves.

Here are the lines that made us stop scrolling and say… what?

"My dad was a big fan but now he's not anymore, he's an Islanders fan for life." - Matthew Schaefer

New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer said, while on Hockey Night in Canada pre-game show, that his dad was, at one time, a big Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is no longer, and for an understandable reason.

“I was hoping for it, but I never expected it.” - Mikael Backlund

Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund was asked about not making the Olympic roster in a recent interview.

“Now I think I did. It’s their choice and their decision. That’s it. I mean, obviously it hurts your ego, but I’m not going to change the way I play. I’m happy to keep doing what I do.” - Jason Robertson

Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson addressed not making Team USA for the upcoming Olympics. He was a forward that many thought would be there and one of the best scorers. He explained that he thought this year was different from last year, when he obviously wasn’t good enough.

Three Reactions To Team USA's 2026 Men's Olympic Roster

USA Hockey unveiled its 2026 men's Olympic roster on Friday. While the majority of the roster is returning after nearly winning gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off, there are a number of fascinating choices America's management has made for this Olympic team.

“I don’t know that to be the base… I thought Adam Fox did a great job of taking the high road. I don’t think he was over the line or said anything bad.. but I don’t think we know yet what the full consequence of this can be or will be.” - Elliotte Friedman

Sportsnet's NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wondered if Adam Fox not being picked for Team USA could have consequences when it comes to his relationship with the New York Rangers.

“What I will tell you is that in all these teams that are being picked are the best of the best and there’s so many good players and there are very very difficult decisions that have to be made, and it is a collaborative effort on everybody’s part, and that’s just the reality of the circumstances.” - Mike Sullivan

Mike Sullivan was asked about the Fox snub. He responded that he and Fox have had a number of conversations about this. He said he will keep that conversation between Adam and himself.

“It’s disappointing. That’s probably my last shot at it. It’s right up there with the Stanley Cup, the Olympics. Not much I can do about it right now. "I’ve done everything I can on the ice." - Mattias Ekholm

Mattias Ekholm on not being selected to Team Sweden's 2026 Olympic roster.

“I don’t think the rest of the league knows how good of a two-way, winning hockey player Connor has become.” I don’t think they have a full understanding of how good a winning hockey player he is today.”

Jeff Blashill on Connor Bedard being left off Team Canada’s 2026 Olympic roster.

