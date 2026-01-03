Three Reactions To Team USA's 2026 Men's Olympic Roster

Team USA has a real strong shot at winning Olympic gold one year after losing the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Americans lost in overtime to the Canadians in the 4 Nations championship game, but clearly, there's a lot of faith in that group.

Despite having many enticing players to choose from, Team USA GM Bill Guerin added only three newcomers – Seth Jones, Clayton Keller and Tage Thompson. Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes will also be an addition, as he missed the 4 Nations Face-Off with an injury.

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and Anaheim Ducks left winger Chris Kreider were the only ones dropped from the national team for the Olympics.

So while the U.S. failed to win the 4 Nations Face-Off, American team management chose to reinvest in them, hoping they'll be that much better at these upcoming Winter Games.

Here are our key reactions for the American team:

1. Stars' Robertson, Canadiens' Caufield Lead List Of Snubbed American Forwards

The most interesting decision by Team USA GM Bill Guerin is the inclusion of Rangers centers J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck instead of Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson, Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield and Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Matthew Knies.

Trocheck has nine goals and 24 points this season, and Miller has 10 goals and 22 points.

On the other hand, Robertson has 24 goals and 48 points, Caufield has 20 goals and 40 points, and Knies has 11 goals and 36 points this year.

Ultimately, Guerin valued Miller and Trocheck's hard-nosed two-way games more than what Robertson, Caufield and Knies bring to the table. And so Team USA will be tougher to play against, even if it's at the expense of some of their offensive firepower.

Amazingly, five of the Americans' top 10 scorers this season are not on this Olympics team, including Robertson, Caufield, Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, Detroit Red Wings right winger Alex DeBrincat, and Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras.

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson makes the team despite recording no points and a minus-three rating at the 4 Nations Face-Off. But he'll be essential to the Americans' penalty kill.

2. Adam Fox And Lane Hutson Cut From USA's Defense Corps

Guerin made one major change to his group of defensemen who were on America's 4 Nations Face-Off team, removing Fox and replacing him with Florida Panthers veteran, Jones.



At first glance, Fox's finesse game was the reason why he was left off the Olympic team in favor of Jones' more physical approach. And while Fox – a former Norris Trophy winner – has 28 points this season, he had no points and was a minus-two at the 4 Nations.

'You Must Not Think We're Very Smart': Team USA GM Bill Guerin Blasts Critics On Adam Fox Snub

Bill Guerin said USA Hockey built a team, not a group of individuals, for the Olympic men's hockey squad. That left some very talented players off the roster.

The other major storyline for the U.S. and its group of defensemen is the omission of Hutson.

The 21-year-old has 34 assists and 40 points, but with offense-minded D-men Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber of the Wild, and Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators on board, the American defense corps won’t be lacking for offensive flair.

Although there's little doubt Hutson will be a fixture of the United States' rosters at best-on-best tournaments down the line, there was no room for him on this Olympics team. As for Fox, it has to sting that he won't be representing his country this time around.

It may be only a coincidence that this team has gotten physically bigger with their roster choices, but it's undeniable, as Jones is 6-foot-4 and Sabres winger Tage Thompson is 6-foot-6.

Meanwhile, omissions such as Caufield and DeBrincat are 5-foot-8, while Fox is 5-foot-11. Guerin clearly wants a nasty-to-play-against American team at this Olympics tournament, and the same vision nearly won them the 4 Nations last year.

3. The American Goaltenders Are Who We Thought They'd Be

The position where there was no change whatsoever is the position we thought would be exactly the same, in net. Returning to Team USA's crease are Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman, Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck and Stars' Jake Oettinger.

There was some speculation about Spencer Knight making the team after having a very strong start to the season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Even Calgary Flames netminder Dustin Wolf has bounced back after a rough start, recording a .924 save percentage and 2.22 goals-against average since Dec. 1. Vancouver Canucks starter Thatcher Demko deserves to be in the conversation as well.

Not only did Swayman lead the Americans to gold at the 2025 World Championship, but he ranks fourth in the NHL in goals saved above expected this season, at 18.6, according to moneypuck.com.

Oettinger's numbers have stabilized at a .907 SP and 2.57 GAA. Hellebuyck's numbers are above average again this year, but the fact that his SP has fallen from .925 in 2024-25 to .907 this season might open the door just a crack for Oettinger or Swayman to get the nod as America's starter. But it's hard to see Hellebuyck not being the starter to start this tournament.

Goaltending depth is one of America's biggest strengths, and it's no surprise that Guerin chose the same three netminders for this best-on-best tourney. Whether it's Hellebuyck, Oettinger or Swayman playing between the pipes, the U.S. will be tough to score on at the Olympics.

