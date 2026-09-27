Sharks Prospect Brady Knowling's Long Road To The OHL Has Been Shaped By His On and Off-Ice Experiences

“I think a lot of people kind of have this mindset that goalie is like their own little thing and leave them in their own, Knowling explained. "Even coaches sometimes, they just leave their goalie be. Sure, I do my own thing on game day, and I'm pretty dialled. I'm not really like talking to a lot of people before the game, but it's like once I'm on the ice, we're in it together and my excitement comes out.”