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The Hockey News Morning Skate: Celebrini's Injury Status Uncertain, Stutzle Steps Up For Senators

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Eric Cruikshank
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Oct 6, 2026 2:25 PM

In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the news regarding Macklin Celebrini's injury ahead of the San Jose Sharks' matchup against the Dallas Stars, Tim Stutzle's three-point night for the Ottawa Senators, and more.

Welcome to The Hockey News Morning Skate, where we give a quick recap of all the action from the NHL every weekday morning so you stay up to date.

There were eight teams in action across four games on Monday with a ton of news to cover, headlined by Macklin Celebrini's injury for the San Jose Sharks.

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Let's run through the biggest storylines that emerged from last night's slate of action, and make sure to check out the video version of this story above.

Celebrini Sits Out Vs. Stars

The Sharks made some last-minute adjustments to their forward lineup with Celebrini was ruled out with what the team described as a lower-body injury. The 20-year-old was a full participant in morning skate and suited up for warmups before eventually being held out.

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Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said in a post-game interview that Celebrini was being evaluated further, with his timeline for return still up in the air. Any amount of absence for him is devastating for the Sharks' competitive hopes, and that was evident in their 5-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Stutzle Steps Up For Senators, Ullmark Leaves With Injury

When Brady Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers in the off-season, it was unclear how Tim Stutzle would fare without his long-time linemate. The German pivot has since reinforced his ability to drive play on his own, scoring twice and finishing with three points in the Ottawa Senators' 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins.

Unfortunately the Senators didn't leave that victory without concern, as Linus Ullmark didn't suit up for the third period for what head coach Travis Green described as "precautionary" reasons. Ullmark missed significant time last season and has been on fire to start the season, only allowing two goals in two starts.

Flyers' Special Teams Struggles Continue

The Philadelphia Flyers' difficult start to the season continued with a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Generating offense with the man-advantage has been especially tough for them, going 0-for-3 in last night's contest to make it 0-for-11 to start the season.

These struggles are unfortunately common in Philadelphia, finishing last in the NHL in four of the last five years. If the offense doesn't begin to click, things could spiral pretty quickly for the Flyers.

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