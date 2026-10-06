The Hockey News Morning Skate: Celebrini's Injury Status Uncertain, Stutzle Steps Up For Senators

Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2026 2:25 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the news regarding Macklin Celebrini's injury ahead of the San Jose Sharks' matchup against the Dallas Stars, Tim Stutzle's three-point night for the Ottawa Senators, and more.
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