The Reality Check Behind the Hughes Brothers Dream Scenario

The idea of the Hughes brothers playing together has always been an easy sell. It’s neat, emotional, and tailor-made for highlight packages and podcast debates. But as fun as the concept is, the reality is far less romantic — and far more complicated.

Quinn Hughes ending up with the Minnesota Wild only reinforced the fact that Quinn, Jack, and Luke winding up on the same team isn’t easy to do, even if the story on paper is much like a fairytale.

Yes, the hockey world loves the thought of all three in the same jersey, playing on the same ice in the NHL – until last week, likely with the New Jersey Devils. And until Quinn signs a long-term extension with the Wild, that speculation isn’t going away. But when you dig into the timing, the contracts, and Quinn’s own mindset, the odds of a Hughes family reunion start to fade quickly.

Jack Hughes is under contract through the 2029–30 season. He’s likely not going anywhere for at least four seasons.

Meanwhile, Luke Hughes just signed a new seven-year deal at $9 million per season. He is still establishing himself in New Jersey, with a clear path to becoming the Devils’ long-term No. 1 defenseman and power-play quarterback. That would have given the Devils a window to add Quinn, but they didn’t get a deal done or match the offer that came out of Minnesota.

Had New Jersey done so, or figured out the math, dropping Quinn into that mix would instantly impacted Luke’s role — something Quinn is believed to be acutely aware of. By all accounts, the last thing he wants to do is stunt his younger brother’s development.

Then there’s the salary cap reality of having all three players on the same team. Jack and Luke together combined for a $17-million cap hit.

If that wasn’t enough, when Quinn is ultimately signed by whatever team makes the offer that suits his needs, he’ll be in the $15-$18 million range. That’s over $30 million for three players, two of whom play a similar role.

It’s become clear now that the Devils aren’t as much in the lead for Quinn as everyone assumed they were. Minnesota, for example, holds a massive advantage once extension talks open.

The Wild can offer Quinn a longer deal with a front-loaded structure. They’ve got reason to do so, given the assets they gave up to acquire him. Hughes noted that the way the Wild ‘sacked up’ to trade for him and offered the pieces they did, he won’t forget it.

Minnesota delivered that in a way no other team did.

It seems more likely now that Jack will eventually follow Quinn to Minnesota. If that happens, it’s important to remember that Luke remains in New Jersey. However, all of this is much further down the road, and a million things can happen between now and then.

The Hughes brothers playing together is a great story. But timing, contracts, cap mechanics, and personal priorities matter more than sentiment.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.