Three NHL Veterans Who Could Use A Change Of Scenery

The NHL's Olympic break and roster freeze are getting closer, but the March 6 trade deadline will come quickly afterward.
There will likely be plenty of veterans who get moved as the deadline approaches.
Some will be traded from seller to contender for the final stretch of the regular season and possibly a run in the playoffs. Others will be moved for a new look and a change of scenery.
Maybe that veteran would like a new challenge, looking for more ice time, or just looking to get their production back on track.
Here are three NHL veterans over the age of 30 who could use a change of scenery ahead of the deadline this year, in no particular order.
Dougie Hamilton is likely at the top of everyone's trade board, with plenty of speculation surrounding the defenseman of a potential deal away from the New Jersey Devils.
There is good reason for that, as the 32-year-old has not been producing to his standard this season. In 49 games, Hamilton has seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points.
The offensive D-man is on track to produce one of his lowest-scoring campaigns in a season where he's been healthy for the most part.
Not to mention, earlier in the month, the Devils decided to make Hamilton a healthy scratch, even if he is the joint-highest paid player on the team alongside defenseman Luke Hughes. He earns $9 million against the salary cap, and for two more years after this season.
In addition to the unpleasantries of Hamilton's campaign, New Jersey isn't having the hottest season either. The Devils are sixth in the Metropolitan Division and are nine points out of a spot in the post-season.
While it was reported that GM Tom Fitzgerald won't rush into dealing Hamilton amid Hughes' injury, it might be time for the Devils and Hamilton to part ways.
Attention around Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome may begin to pick up. In Anaheim's game against the Edmonton Oilers last Monday, coach Joel Quenneville only gave Strome 4:42 of ice time. He hasn't made an appearance since.
Strome, 32, has spent most of his career as a second-line center, or a middle-six forward at the very least. It's shocking to see a player of his experience and usage over the years to be tucked to the side the way he has been in Anaheim under Quenneville.
The Ducks indeed have an abundance of quality centers, such as Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson and Mikael Granlund, who have missed some time lately.
However, with McTavish and Carlsson missing time, and Strome, who was given no more than five minutes of action without any reports of injury, should speak volumes. That is the recipe for a player who could use a change of scenery.
In addition to his career-low average ice time of 12:05 after 32 games this year, Strome has three goals and eight points. He's on pace to record 15 points this season, which would be the lowest total of his career. The closest he's been to that production was his rookie season with the New York Islanders, when he scored 18 in 37 games.
Nino Niederreiter has been having a forgetful season with the struggling Winnipeg Jets. In 52 games, the right winger has eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points.
In a typical campaign for Niederreiter, he either reaches the 20-goal mark or is just a few off, like in the last few seasons.
However, the Swiss native isn't on track to record more than 15 tallies, something that hasn't happened since the shortened 2019-20 campaign.
Speaking of lows, Niederreiter's ice time is likely the biggest factor as to why he hasn't been holding up his end of the deal this year.
He has averaged 13:58 of ice time this season under Jets coach Scott Arniel. That average ice time is the lowest of his NHL career since his rookie season with the Islanders in 2011-12.
In addition to Niederreiter likely not enjoying the way he's been utilized this year, Winnipeg is near the bottom of the standings, not showing much progress in the race for a spot in the post-season.
The 33-year-old has one more year on his contract after this season, carrying a $4-million salary cap hit.
While he's pushing to the end of his career in terms of age, he could bring some depth scoring to any club that will have him.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.