Bruins' Hampus Lindholm, Wild's Marcus Johansson Added To Sweden's Olympic Team

Lindholm, 32, has three goals, 16 points, 68 blocked shots and five hits in 39 games for the Bruins this season. He only played 17 games last year after suffering a fractured kneecap. He also missed some time this month due to an upper-body injury but has played each of Boston's last five games.
Johansson, 35, has 13 goals and 34 points in 48 games for the Wild. He already tied his 34 points in 72 games from last season.
Despite Johansson and Carlsson playing different positions, Sweden still have at least four centers, such as Elias Pettersson, Joel Eriksson Ek, Elias Lindholm and Mika Zibanejad, with Pontus Holmberg as another option.
Johansson also beat out San Jose Sharks left winger William Eklund, who has 11 goals and 31 points in 46 games as a 23-year-old.
Sweden kicks off their Olympic campaign on Feb. 11 against hosts Italy at 3:10 p.m. ET.
