Bruins' Hampus Lindholm, Wild's Marcus Johansson Added To Sweden's Olympic Team

Boston Bruins D-man Hampus Lindholm and Minnesota Wild left winger Marcus Johansson replace Jonas Brodin and Leo Carlsson on Sweden's Olympic men's hockey roster.

Sweden's Olympic men's hockey team announced replacements for two injured players on Tuesday.

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Minnesota Wild left winger Marcus Johansson replace Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin and Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson.

Brodin, 32, had surgery on a lower-body injury earlier in January and is expected to miss two months.

Carlsson, 21, underwent a procedure to treat a Morel-Lavelee lesion in his left thigh and was ruled out for three to five weeks. That announcement came on Jan. 16, which made Carlsson unlikely to be ready in time for the Olympics.

Lindholm, 32, has three goals, 16 points, 68 blocked shots and five hits in 39 games for the Bruins this season. He only played 17 games last year after suffering a fractured kneecap. He also missed some time this month due to an upper-body injury but has played each of Boston's last five games.

Johansson, 35, has 13 goals and 34 points in 48 games for the Wild. He already tied his 34 points in 72 games from last season.

Find all the men's rosters for the 2026 Olympics in Milan here as they get announced.
Lindholm was chosen over Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who recorded a hat trick on Monday and has six goals, 20 assists, 26 points, 50 hits and 87 blocked shots in 54 games this season. Both players shoot left, just like Brodin. Lindholm is four years younger than 35-year-old Ekholm.

Despite Johansson and Carlsson playing different positions, Sweden still have at least four centers, such as Elias Pettersson, Joel Eriksson Ek, Elias Lindholm and Mika Zibanejad, with Pontus Holmberg as another option.

Johansson also beat out San Jose Sharks left winger William Eklund, who has 11 goals and 31 points in 46 games as a 23-year-old.

Sweden kicks off their Olympic campaign on Feb. 11 against hosts Italy at 3:10 p.m. ET.

