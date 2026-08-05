Three UFAs Who NHL Teams Should Sign To PTOs

With most of the top unrestricted free agents signed, there are a few NHL players still available that could end up being great low-risk bets to take with professional tryout agreements ahead of the upcoming season.
It has been over a month since the start of NHL free agency, with most of this year's UFAs landing new contracts as the 2026-27 season approaches.
However, there are still a significant amount of noteworthy players looking for new deals. With it now being this late into the summer, it is likely that some of the remaining UFAs will need to settle for professional tryout (PTO) agreements.
PTOs are short-term contracts that allow free agents to participate in a team's training camp and preseason games without a guaranteed roster spot or salary attached to them.
Let's look at three specific UFAs whom NHL teams should consider taking chances on with PTOs.
Patrik Laine, LW
After playing in only five games last season with the Montreal Canadiens due to injury, Patrik Laine is still unsigned.
Given his long injury history, he may have no choice but to settle for a PTO.
Yet, given Laine's strong resume, NHL teams should not be afraid to invite him to training camp on a PTO. This would allow them to take a look at the 28-year-old winger before deciding if they want to sign him to a contract for the season.
Considering that Laine is a three-time 30-goal scorer, there is no question that he is a fascinating PTO candidate. In his last mostly healthy season with the Canadiens in 2024-25, he posted 20 goals and 33 points.
John Klingberg, D
In 56 games with San Jose in 2025-26, he posted 10 goals, 17 assists, and 27 points. He was limited to a combined 25 games over the two previous seasons due to injury, so the 2025-26 campaign was definitely a success for the 33-year-old blueliner.
However, that injury history could be exactly what is making teams hesitant to sign Klingberg for the season. He is still another player who teams should not be afraid to take a gamble on with a PTO.
The veteran defenseman showed last season that he can still produce solid offense from the point, which is never a bad thing for an NHL club to have.
Teams looking for a puck-moving defenseman for their right side should strongly consider taking a chance on Klingberg with a PTO. He is the best right-shot UFA defenseman available at this point in the summer.
Reilly Smith, RW
Reilly Smith's days as a true top-six winger may have passed, but he showed last season with the Vegas Golden Knights that he can still be valuable as a secondary offensive producer.
In 69 games with Vegas in 2025-26, he scored 16 goals and recorded 26 points.
Smith also recorded at least 40 points from 2022-23 to 2024-25, so it is fair to wonder if he could increase his scoring next season if given another opportunity from an NHL team.
Although, with Smith now being 35 and showing some decline, he may need to earn a deal for the season through a PTO.
Smith's strong resume and recent success, he is a player that teams should not be hesitant to bring in on a PTO.
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