Top 50 World Junior Moments Ever: Nos. 1 to 10

As someone who has covered a dozen World Junior Championships and watched almost all the others on television, the event has provided hockey fans with innumerable memories over the years.

That's why I'm presenting my top 50, in recognition that the 2026 tournament in Minnesota will be the 50th of this great event.

Here are the top 10. Watch the video for more, and let us know what you think. And enjoy the tournament.

10. 2025: Teddy Stiga stings in OT to give USA back-to-back gold

9. 1978: The Great One dominates as The Young One

8. 1982: Team Canada doubles as anthem singers

7. 1981: Sweden ends the Soviets' run to capture first gold medal

6. 1995: A Rivers(boat) gambler delivers in Red Deer to give Canada gold

5. 2004: Fluke golden goal gives U.S. its first gold

4. 2016: Kasperi Kapanen kaps a golden tournament for Finns in overtime

3. 2011: The Bread Man and his Russian mates stun Canada by overcoming a 3-0 deficit

2. 1987: Canada and Soviets pound each other in Piestany

1. 1991: John Slaney and the Goal Heard Around the World against Soviets in Saskatoon

Catch Up On The Top 50 World Juniors Moments

Click on the links below to navigate the list of the top moments in World Junior Championship history.

Nos. 11-20: featuring Toews and Terry shootout heroics

Nos. 21 to 30: featuring a couple of mind-blowing lines in Anchorage

Nos. 31 to 40: featuring Mason McTavish's goal line save in overtime

Nos. 41 to 50: featuring Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel facing off for gold

