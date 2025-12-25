    • Powered by Roundtable

    Top 50 World Junior Moments Ever: Nos. 11 To 20

    Ken Campbell
    Dec 25, 2025, 19:00
    Toews and Terry shootout heroics are part of the 11th-to-20th top moments in World Junior Championship history as it turns 50. Watch Ken Campbell's video columns this week for the full reveal.

    As someone who has covered a dozen World Junior Championships and watched almost all the others on television, the event has provided hockey fans with innumerable memories over the years.

    That's why I'm presenting my top 50, in recognition that the 2026 tournament in Minnesota will be the 50th of this great event.

    Here are Nos. 11 through 20. Watch the video for more, and let us know what you think.

    20. 2014: Rasmus Ristolainen wraps it up for Finland over heavily favored home Swedes

    19. 2010: John Carlson plays American hero over home Canadians

    18. 2006: Canada smothers opponents in Vancouver with Justin Pogge in net

    17. 2007: Jonathan Toews wins the skills competition in semifinal against USA

    16. 2005: NHL lockout produces a Canadian juggernaut in North Dakota

    15. 1988: Jimmy Waite was really effin' good versus Soviets

    14. 1983: Peter Forsberg goes on a tear to set single-game scoring record

    13. 1993: Manny Legace cements his WJC legacy versus Finland

    12. 2017: Troy Terry. Are you kidding me?

    11. 2000: Czechs beat Russia for gold in the most merciful end to a game ever

    Catch Up On The Top 50 World Juniors Moments

    Click on the links below to navigate the list of the top moments in World Junior Championship history.

