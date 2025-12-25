Top 50 World Junior Moments Ever: Nos. 11 To 20

As someone who has covered a dozen World Junior Championships and watched almost all the others on television, the event has provided hockey fans with innumerable memories over the years.

That's why I'm presenting my top 50, in recognition that the 2026 tournament in Minnesota will be the 50th of this great event.

Here are Nos. 11 through 20. Watch the video for more, and let us know what you think.

20. 2014: Rasmus Ristolainen wraps it up for Finland over heavily favored home Swedes

19. 2010: John Carlson plays American hero over home Canadians

18. 2006: Canada smothers opponents in Vancouver with Justin Pogge in net

17. 2007: Jonathan Toews wins the skills competition in semifinal against USA

16. 2005: NHL lockout produces a Canadian juggernaut in North Dakota

15. 1988: Jimmy Waite was really effin' good versus Soviets

14. 1983: Peter Forsberg goes on a tear to set single-game scoring record

13. 1993: Manny Legace cements his WJC legacy versus Finland

12. 2017: Troy Terry. Are you kidding me?

11. 2000: Czechs beat Russia for gold in the most merciful end to a game ever

