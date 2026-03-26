Top NHL Prospects In Future Watch 2026: 41 To 60

The Columbus Blue Jackets, which drafted Jiricek sixth overall in 2022, traded him to the Minnesota Wild last season in a package that included a first-round pick and a second-rounder in return.
At this month's NHL trade deadline, Minnesota sent him to Philadelphia in exchange for right winger Bobby Brink.
Despite being the 25th-ranked NHL-affiliated prospect in 2025 and the fifth-ranked prospect in 2023, Jiricek now finds himself just outside the top 50 in The Hockey News' Future Watch 2026 issue.
The project starts in mid-January after the World Junior Championship. At that point, we draw a line in the sand about who's a prospect and who's an NHLer.
In some cases, those scenarios change. That's why names such as Matvei Gridin are listed as prospects, even though they've broken through as NHLers over the past month or two.
Team scouts offer us guidance on NHL-affiliated prospects who have the highest forecasted ceilings five to 10 years out. We then ask a panel of these scouts to rank the top 60 from a list of the 32 top 10s. The scouts' rankings are added up to form the overall top 100.
Stay tuned as TheHockeyNews.com continues to go through the ranking after covering Nos. 61 to 80 and Nos. 81 to 100. Or check out the entire top 100 prospects list now with write-ups on each player by being subscribed to The Hockey News.
59. Tanner Molendyk, D, Nashville Predators
Milwaukee (AHL)
57. Brayden Yager, C, Winnipeg Jets
Manitoba (AHL)
56. Matvei Gridin, RW, Calgary Flames
Calgary (AHL)
55. Trevor Connelly, LW, Vegas Golden Knights
Henderson (AHL)
Connelly could always end up as a bauble to trade, but at this point, the Golden Knights want him in their plans. He's already checked several boxes, working on his size and strength. "He's got a dynamic dimension," said AHL Henderson GM Tim Speltz. "He's a good generator of offense and can create opportunities. We've been guarded about our expectations because of his age and the number of things he has to learn, but he has taken the first steps as a pro and met our expectations." - Scott Zerr
53. Jani Nyman, RW, Seattle Kraken
Coachella Valley (AHL)
52. Roman Kantserov, RW, Chicago Blackhawks
Magnitogorsk (KHL)
51. David Jiricek, D, Philadelphia Flyers
Lehigh Valley (AHL)
50. Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW, Washington Capitals
Hershey (AHL)
49. Jett Luchanko, C, Philadelphia Flyers
Brantford (OHL)
48. Jack Nesbitt, C, Philadelphia Flyers
Windsor (OHL)
47. Maveric Lamoureux, D, Utah Mammoth
Tucson (AHL)
Lamoureux had three points and 42 PIM in 15 NHL games in 2024-25. Team brass asked the towering rearguard to put on more muscle over the summer, and he did, arriving at camp 15 pounds heavier. "He's got a real competitive streak," assistant GM John Ferguson Jr. said. "He's got great size and is more of a defensive-stopper type. He's hard to play against and has a good defensive mind." - Austin Facer
46. Egor Surin, C, Nashville Predators
Yaroslavl (KHL)
45. Dean Letourneau, C, Boston Bruins
Boston College (HE)
44. Conor Geekie, C, Tampa Bay Lightning
Syracuse (AHL)
43. Anton Silayev, D, New Jersey Devils
42. Charlie Stramel, C, Minnesota Wild
Michigan State (Big Ten)
The Wings rolled the dice a bit on Bear, who entered the NHL draft coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. He's at 100 percent now. After returning to Everett following the WJC, he scored five goals in six games. He has a knack for getting his shot off and does exemplary work with the puck in tight quarters. "He's an outstanding player but still a bit of a boy," coach Todd McLellan said. Once he grows into his body and adapts to the pace of the NHL, the Wings envision him in a power-forward-style role. - Bob Duff
Future Watch 2026 looks at the world's best prospects from every angle. We analyze the top 10 in the pipeline for each NHL club and count down the top 100 in the game.
In addition, we take an in-depth look at how the Seattle Kraken are refining their development system, and we profile several of hockey's best youngsters, including Anton Frondell, Tij Iginla and Sebastian Cossa.