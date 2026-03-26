Top NHL Prospects In Future Watch 2026: 41 To 60

Connelly could always end up as a bauble to trade, but at this point, the Golden Knights want him in their plans. He's already checked several boxes, working on his size and strength. "He's got a dynamic dimension," said AHL Henderson GM Tim Speltz. "He's a good generator of offense and can create opportunities. We've been guarded about our expectations because of his age and the number of things he has to learn, but he has taken the first steps as a pro and met our expectations." - Scott Zerr