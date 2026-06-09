'Vegas Will Sell Itself': Could UNLV Skatin' Rebels Play Div. I Hockey?

The UNLV Skatin' Rebels are best known for shocking NCAA powerhouse Denver two years ago. But amid the Stanley Cup final excitement in Las Vegas, the Rebels make a case for going Div. I in the near future.
LAS VEGAS – It's a Sunday afternoon in Summerlin, the suburb of Las Vegas where many of the Vegas Golden Knights live, and City National Arena is busy.
A constant stream of kids and parents are coming in for youth minor hockey, while others are heading to The Arsenal pro shop to grab Golden Knights gear in the midst of their latest Stanley Cup run.
CNA is where the Golden Knights practise, but it's also the home arena for the UNLV Skatin' Rebels, a club team right now but, in my opinion, a strong candidate to go Div. I in the near future.
And in a growing Vegas sports market, hockey has become very popular at all levels.
"I'm obviously a big advocate for college hockey, having been at Boston College and my experience there – I had a blast," said Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin. "And hockey-wise, it really helped me develop. The more schools that can get to that D1 level would be great for the game."
UNLV has been quite successful of late, winning the ACHA national championship in 2024-25 and finishing second the year before.
But the Rebels are best known for shocking Denver, the Div. I NCAA powerhouse and college hockey gold standard two years ago. The Pioneers were playing without Zeev Buium and coach David Carle, both of whom were with Team USA at the world juniors at the time, but still had a loaded lineup featuring NHL prospects such as Jack Devine (FLA), Eric Pohlkamp (SJ) and Rieger Lorenz (MIN). UNLV ran out to a 5-1 lead before hanging on to win 7-6 in a shootout. Denver was ranked fifth in the nation at the time.
"They are the end-all-be-all of college hockey," said UNLV coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener. "That's what everyone aspires to be – David Carle and his program. For us to compete and win in the shootout, I told the guys after: besides having kids and getting married, this is the biggest thing to happen in my life."
That sentiment was echoed by forward Sean Karaman.
"Being able to play in that arena and winning was obviously one of the more special games for all of us," he said. "You're coming in looking at a behemoth of an organization that has done so much and where a program like ours dreams to be one day. To get the win, it was super special, and there was definitely a shock factor of 'What did we just do?' "
Needless to say, recruiting has kicked up a notch for the Rebels lately.
They're now grabbing talent from as high as the WHL, and the pitch is pretty simple: competitive hockey at a great school in a great town.
"What I tell parents is, 'Let your kid come see Vegas,' " Vignieri-Greener said. "Everybody thinks it's adult Disneyland – and it is for people who fly in Friday and leave Sunday – but there's so much more. Vegas will sell itself. I've lived here a long time, and I rarely go to the Strip. Our rink is state-of-the-art, and our locker room is towards the top in our league. Hockey players love golf; every corner here has high-end golf. If you want to do snowboarding, it's an hour away. The lake is an hour away. If you want to hike or rock-climb, you've got Red Rock here and Zion two hours away."
And much like at Arizona State – a program that went from club to Div. I nearly 10 years ago and has been a blueprint for UNLV – you can wear shorts to the rink.
"The last three years I played in one of the coldest environments you could play in (Aberdeen, South Dakota)," said right winger Luke Backel. "So coming out here, feeling the heat and seeing the environment I'd be in was a big factor."
The players live in the same apartment building on campus and, according to Karaman, basically travel in a huge pack wherever they go.
There's also a lot of buy-in and brotherhood on the team because the Rebels literally have to buy in to play: there are no athletic scholarships to be had, even if there are a couple of financial breaks that lessen the load.
"I had options, and when I looked at UNLV, I saw a program with a really high ceiling and the potential to jump to Division 1 soon," Karaman said. "I'd be living in a great city with a group of guys who seemed really close, and it seemed like the perfect storm for me."
Which brings us to that all-important question: could the Rebels go Div. I soon?
The lineup is there, but as with most things in life, it comes down to cold, hard cash.
"If somebody wrote us a check for $30 million tomorrow like they did at Arizona State, there's no way the school would turn that down," Vignieri-Greener said. "They've done such a good job getting football and basketball out of the red and into the black. They had a lot on their plate. But if someone wrote a check… we're already recruiting where we could play a hybrid schedule, for sure."
If the Rebels did make the jump, they'd likely need to find a bigger arena – but not too big.
CNA holds about 1,100, and UNLV's crowds have outgrown that.
The team has played games at Lee's Family Forum, home of the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, but it's too big at 6,500. Vignieri-Greener said his team drew about 3,400 fans per game there, but rent is $33,000 a night – so they were just breaking even at their ticket prices.
Ideally, Vignieri-Greener believes a rink that topped out at 2,500 capacity would be the answer.
My humble opinion? If UNLV had the chance to go Div. I, they could start off at CNA but play a few special games at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights' building. Bring in opponents who travel well (North Dakota, Minnesota, etc.), and you could probably fill the place for a couple of nights, making a windfall in the process that would subsidize the rest of the season.
The key now is finding that donor, or donors, to get things rolling – a 'whale' in Vegas parlance.
UNLV has the on-ice success and a growing hockey market that will continue to get bigger as more kids start playing at the grassroots level.
In the meantime, they'll just keep growing the program – and trying to put a scare into Div. I teams anytime they meet.
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