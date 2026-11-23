Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 10:06 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 10:06 PM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 12:21 AM
Michael Hage is the exact type of prospect the Detroit Red Wings were looking for in a return for Dylan Larkin. What makes the University of Michigan star such a special talent?
After a wild off-season filled with trade rumors bled into a regular-season holdout between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin, both parties can breathe a sigh of relief.
Finally, this standoff came to an end last night when the Red Wings traded Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens. Along with Larkin, Montreal received a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2027.
Detroit's haul was better than most expected, considering the position they were in. They received forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembault, a first-round pick in 2027, a first-round pick in 2029, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2029 and the prize of the haul, forward prospect Michael Hage.
Hage is exactly the type of piece that the Wings were waiting on throughout these negotiation processes.
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They needed to get something that they could at least sell to fans as a potential game-breaking piece for the future, and teams like the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars and others that were included on Larkin's original trade list couldn't provide that type of asset.
While there has been a ton of hype around Hage as a prospect for the Canadiens, who led Canada's world junior team in scoring last year, what are the Red Wings actually getting in their new top prospect?
Who Is Michael Hage?
Hage was drafted 21st overall at the 2024 NHL draft by the Canadiens. He was coming off of a season in which he was the dominant offensive force for a Chicago Steel team in the USHL that wasn't as strong as it typically was.
He was committed to play at the University of Michigan, a program that has been incredibly strong in recent years. His addition has only been a positive for the maize and blue.
In the last two seasons, he has developed quite nicely at U of M. His 34 points in 33 games as a freshman were impressive and he improved on it last year with 52 points in 39 games. Hage tied for third in scoring nationally and the expectation was that he was going to make the jump to the NHL after the Michigan season ended.
When it became known that Hage was heading back to school for his junior season, he instantly became a favorite for the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's hockey player.
thehockeynews.comTrading Hage Wasn’t Done Lightly, But Larkin Arrival Means Canadiens Brass Is Swinging For The FencesMontreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes needed some time to come to terms with the fact that Michael Hage had to be part of the deal for Dylan Larkin, but clearly the Habs brass feels like the veteran is worth the gamble.
Midway through last season, he joined Canada's world junior squad. While the team results were disappointing, Hage was a force. He was Canada's best player by far, and his 15 points led the tournament in scoring. Hage was the most impactful offensive driver at the tournament.
To say that he's started his junior year any way other than spectacularly would be underselling it. Even after a pointless two-game series against Michigan State this past weekend, Hage is averaging two points per game, leading the nation with 26 points in 13 games.
What Makes Hage A Special Prospect?
Hage plays with his foot on the gas at every turn. His elite motor is one of his greatest strengths. He is consistently capable of making an impact in all facets of the game. He has grown as a two-way player and his offensive game has become increasingly more diverse.
With elite skating that is built from an explosive first step and incredible quickness on his edges, Hage has always been a more than capable attacker on the rush. What he's added over the last couple of years is the ability to use that speed in offensive zone sets, dashing through lanes and attacking pockets of space.
Playmaking has always been the calling card in his game. His skating allows him to attack defenders head-on or draw them to open space. His vision and creativity with the puck allow him to find the smallest of seams to fire pucks to teammates after he pulls the attention of multiple defenders with his skating.
thehockeynews.comMichael Hage’s Canadiens Dream Cut Short, but Hockeytown Is Ready to Welcome Their New Top ProspectAfter shattering NCAA scoring records with the Wolverines, Michigan’s most electric playmaker prepares to trade his childhood Montreal dreams for a leading role in Detroit’s promising future.
Most view Hage as a potential top-six center. His skillset would play well on the wing as well, though. While Hage may never be a true number one center, he could be a very strong number two. There is also a reality that his skillset, alongside a true top-line center playing on the wing, could unlock the highest potential offensive output.
In many ways, the Red Wings are getting a player that projects similarly to how Larkin once projected: A speedy forward with high-end playmaking and the potential to be a very solid two-way pivot.
While there have been debates over the years about whether Larkin is a true top-line center, Hage may be subject to similar debates if he reaches his full potential. Hage even plays at the same NCAA program that Larkin once attended.
The Red Wings' Outlook
All of the additional draft picks, as well as the NHL players in Dach and Montembault, are simply bonus to what the Red Wings truly wanted out of a deal for Larkin. Hage helps reset the franchise's timeline, and he should step into the NHL at the end of this season and give HockeyTown a glimpse of what this next era could have in store.
Hage joins Moritz Sieder, Lucas Raymond and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard as the young core that the Red Wings will be looking to build around. With some lottery luck at the end of this season, they could add a current teammate of Hage's to the squad, as Michigan defenseman Landon Dupont is the favorite to go No. 1 next June.
That's getting a little ahead of ourselves, though.
For now, Red Wings fans should take solace in the fact that interim GM Shawn Horcoff played the Larkin situation about as well as he possibly could have. Now, Detroit has a high-level prospect and a bunch of draft picks to add to their cupboard as they build towards what is next. Hage will be a key part of that.
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