Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL: Montreal Canadiens Spoil Caufield's Hat Trick

Caufield scored a hat trick against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, and they lost 4-3. He started Montreal's comeback attempt against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, but the Habs fell short, losing 4-2.
It takes a team to win or lose games, so listing one of Caufield's teammates as one of the NHL's coldest players this past week doesn't tell the whole story. But it does tell some of it.
The Minnesota Wild also got a great week from one of their newest players and Kirill Kaprizov, who was the NHL's first star of the week. But they went 2-2-0 in the last seven days. If they want home-ice advantage in what could be a powerhouse first-round series against the Dallas Stars, they'll need to capitalize more often on some hot performances for the rest of the season.
Here's who's hot and cold in the NHL since Jan. 19.
When the Wild acquired him from the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL's biggest trade in recent memory, Minnesota had an idea of what it was getting in Hughes: a slick, smart blueliner who can eat up minutes and thrive in high-pressure situations. And sure enough, Hughes has delivered in just about every category players are judged by.
In four games last week, Hughes had a league-best seven assists while averaging a stunning 29:27 of ice time – the most of any player, by more than half a minute. And in two of his four games this week, Hughes logged between 30:03 and 31:16 of action.
Given how often Hughes was on the ice, his plus-three rating is all the more impressive. And his offensive impact was felt in different ways, as four of his points came at even strength, and three points came on the power play.
Playing alongside fellow star blueliner Brock Faber, Hughes gives the Wild the best one-two punch on defense in the NHL. Hughes has proven to be worth the massive package Minnesota sent to Vancouver in the trade – and as the 2026 Winter Olympics draw near, Hughes will be looked to for Grade-A performances.
For a while there, McCabe was the Maple Leafs' best blueliner – but in four games this week, McCabe struggled mightily, posting a minus-six rating while being held off the scoresheet. The Leafs don't look to McCabe for offense, and that makes it all the more disappointing that he has taken a backward step in his own zone.
Toronto has been bad all week long, and McCabe isn't the only Maple Leaf who got torched on 'D,' as forwards John Tavares and Max Domi were also minus-six this week. But Domi had three points, and Tavares scored twice. McCabe was not a positive factor in any sense.
If the Leafs acquire a defenseman via trade, Toronto coach Craig Berube can ease off on the minutes McCabe is playing. His career average is 19:58 of ice time, but this season, he's averaging a career-high 22:07. And if this week is any indication, it's sure looking like McCabe needs to cut down his minutes.
Caufield was not named to Team USA at the 2026 Olympics. However, he's made a very strong case to be named to the team as an injury replacement – and this week, Caufield put up an NHL-best five goals in only three games.
Fans of the Canadiens know full well how excellent Caufield has been all season long, and his season totals of 29 goals and 53 points in 52 games speak to that fact. He's currently on a five-game goal streak in which he's posted eight goals and 10 points.
Caufield leads the Habs in goal-scoring, and he's on pace for a 46-goal, 84-point season. Those numbers would demolish the 25-year-old's current career highs of 37 goals and 70 points.
Caufield deserves to be considered as an Olympic injury replacement, and as Montreal continues to establish itself as one of the best up-and-coming teams in the league, Caufield's contributions are a large part of its success.
Not long ago, Montembeault looked to be the goalie of the future in Montreal. But he's struggled this season – including in the past week.
Against Buffalo and Boston, Montembeault went 0-2-0, recording a combined .811 save percentage, 3.62 goals-against average and minus-1.3 goals saved above expected, according to moneypuck.com.
Those performances won't do much for his 3.46 GAA, .869 SP and minus-7.8 goals saved above expected this season.
Montembeault was on Team Canada at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, but he won't be on Canada's roster for the upcoming Olympics. That's because his play has clearly slipped. And considering he's only signed for one more season after this one, Montembeault should be concerned when it comes to getting a contract extension.
At 39 years old, Malkin is close to the end of a Hockey Hall of Fame career. But this season, Malkin is showing he's still got gas in the tank.
In four games this past week, Malkin generated three goals and five points. His plus-7 rating was tied for the league lead.
With 27 assists and 40 points in 36 games this year, Malkin is on track to put up 50 assists and 74 points in 67 games. But in 11 games since Dec. 1, Malkin has been on a tear, posting at least one point in 10 of those games, combining for nine assists and 16 points.
Malkin and fellow star Sidney Crosby are doing their part to get the Penguins perhaps one final playoff run with two Pittsburgh icons.
