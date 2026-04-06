With DeBoer Hired, The Maple Leafs' Timeline For Finding A New GM Has Been Moved Up

Cassidy won a Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, took the Boston Bruins to Game 7 of the final in 2019 and has qualified for the playoffs in each of the past nine seasons. Roy, who is in the Hockey Hall of Fame as a three-time Vezina Trophy winner, led the Islanders to a playoff berth two years ago and after missing out last season and ending up with the No. 1 pick in the draft, quickly had them back contending again.