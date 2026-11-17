Anaheim Ducks
349 Members•1,767 Posts
Bob Frid-Reuters Connect
Bob Frid-Reuters Connect
Nov 17, 2026 6:09 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 6:09 PM
The veteran Finn is silencing critics by anchoring the NHL's top power play, leveraging elite vision and veteran leadership to drive Anaheim’s offense toward a historic season.
In a somewhat surprising move in an offseason full of them, the Anaheim Ducks announced their tenth captain in franchise history: Mikael Granlund.
The trend of late, when it comes to franchises naming captains, has erred on the side of handing the “C” to a young, franchise-level player who can wear it beyond the foreseeable future. For example, also announced as captains this offseason were Macklin Celebrini (20) of the San Jose Sharks and Connor Bedard (21) of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Related stories
The Ducks had several candidates who fit that mold, like Leo Carlsson (21), Cutter Gauthier (22), and Jackson LaCombe (25), but the organization elected to sew the letter on the sweater of Granlund, the 34-year-old forward who had recently captained Finland to a bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The reaction to the announcement was a success in the Ducks' locker room and met with elation, as he’s incredibly well-respected for his professional approach, on-ice play, and demeanor.
“Granny’s got a lot of experience in the captaincy department as well as playing the game,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said following the announcement on Sept. 22. “Granny carries himself like you want in your leaders, your top guys to come into work every single day. He doesn’t change how he is. He’s himself.”
Granlund has been comfortably awarded the role of “second-line center” this season, behind franchise superstar Leo Carlsson. In response to his new role on and off the ice, Granlund is off to far and away the best start of his career, tallying 24 points (7-17=24) through his first 20 games of the season, a whopping 100-point pace over the course of a full 84-game schedule.
He’s been a fixture on both special teams units for the Ducks, averaging 2:36 TOI/g shorthanded and 4:00 TOI/g on the top power play unit, currently the NHL’s best power play, converting at a 35.2% rate.
“It’s a lot of instincts,” Granlund said when evaluating the power play’s early success. “There’s a lot of movement, a lot of fluidity. Everybody is all over the place. It’s just playing with your instincts and trying to find a good opportunity to attack and get a scoring chance.”
Though often operating under the radar and overshadowed by conversations surrounding the Ducks’ current and future core consisting of players like Carlsson, Gauthier, LaCombe, and Beckett Sennecke, Granlund has been the “straw that stirs the drink” for the Ducks’ impressive offensive output this season.
Though undersized at a listed 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, Granlund has mastered manipulation, leveraging body position, and dexterity in small areas of the ice. His vision has been on full display early in this season, as he’s driving offense at a consistent level and creating dangerous chances at will by drawing the attention of multiple defenders before sending slip passes to teammates for premier scoring chances.
Anaheim has been streaky through the first quarter of the season, logging both a five-game winning streak and a five-game losing streak. Coming off their five-game winning streak, they dropped two in a row to the Nashville Predators and New York Islanders on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively, and they were on the cusp of another losing streak on Sunday, as their team defense and goaltending had been uninspiring.
The Ducks rallied for a decisive 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames, likely their best performance of the season from top to bottom. Granlund notched a goal and an assist on the night and, when it came time to dole out the “player of the game” item, a vintage helmet once worn by Ducks’ legend Teemu Selanne, Granlund stated, while cameras were rolling, “Like I said before the game, ‘We’re done with these losing streaks.’ That’s a good sign there.”
He’s regarded as more of a “lead by example” captain, but it’s abundantly apparent his few words carry considerable weight.
Though most NHL veterans tend to be among the last on the ice and first off for most practices and morning skates, Granlund is one of the few who bucks the trend. He’s constantly early on the ice for practice, running through his own skating drills, and honing his puck skills and shot when practice has concluded.
Granlund is in the second year of a three-year, $7 million AAV contract he signed on July 1, 2025. In a versatile role, as is part of his skill set, he tallied 41 points (19-22=41) in 58 games during his first year with the Ducks organization. In his second year, he’s found a chemistry with young star forward Beckett Sennecke and a cohesion within Quenneville’s system.
It didn’t take long for those skeptical of the Ducks’ decision to name him captain to understand why, and he is providing the team with a critical, sizable return on their investment in the locker room, on the ice, and on the scoresheet.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy